The collapse of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may have several explanations at once.

Schedule bitcoin prices at intervals of 1 week

On Saturday, December 4, the decline in Bitcoin since Friday’s close has exceeded 20%, and since the highs on November 10, it has reached almost 40%. A similar situation is observed in other cryptocurrencies.

The immediate cause of the collapse of cryptocurrencies is not clear, and is most likely due to a general decline in demand for risky assets. Yesterday’s reaction of equity and bond markets to the controversial US labor market report for November suggests that, according to investors, the Fed will continue to tighten monetary policy and will announce an accelerated rollback of the bond buyback program at the meeting on December 14-15.

“In today’s data, the regulator hardly saw enough negative to soften its position at the meeting on December 14-15. In addition, the rather unusual comments made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his Senate speech this week indicate that the banker has likely already made a decision on the trajectory of monetary policy, at least in the near term. Powell indicated that the next Fed meeting will discuss the issue of accelerating the pace of curtailing the asset purchase program, although he usually only comments on past decisions of the regulator, ”writes Oleg Syrovatkin, a leading analyst at the Otkritie Investments global research department.

In addition, the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19-Omicron adds uncertainty that markets hate, and Warren Buffett’s associate and Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger believes that the cryptocurrency market’s behavior is very similar to the dynamics of the US stock market during the period the dot-com bubble.

Overall, the omicron appears to have caught the markets off guard in that investor positioning in most asset classes has been very bullish (evidence of this can be found, for example, in the monthly large investor polls conducted by Bank of America). As a result, holding long positions, say, in a declining stock market requires the sale of other, more risky, assets from the portfolio, for example, bitcoin.

It is quite possible that soon we will hear about the problems of some “whales” of the cryptocurrency market, which are still in the shadows, but for some reason are forced to sell. Most likely, there are many players in the market who financed aggressive purchases of digital assets with leveraged funds, such as, for example, the now famous software manufacturer MicroStrategy.

Most likely, precious metals also suffer from the same problem, where a couple of weeks ago there was a rather aggressive bullish positioning of speculators who were expecting a take-off gold and silver against the backdrop of increased inflation.

In general, as we wrote a couple of weeks ago, the further dynamics of cryptocurrencies will depend on the actions of institutional investors.

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance news. Ru and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Who controls Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Head of HSBC relies on digital currencies of world central banks, not cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency market capitalization exceeded $ 3 trillion

Mark Mobius Compares Cryptocurrencies To Religion

Wall Street Lures Crypto Professionals With Big Bonuses