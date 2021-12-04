The community has linked the address that lost 900 BTC due to the Badger DAO hack with the Celsius Network

Centralized cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network could lose more than $ 50 million as a result of unauthorized withdrawal of funds from the Badger DAO DeFi protocol. This assumption was made by users of Reddit and Twitter.

The project was hacked on December 2. PeckShield experts estimated the damage at more than $ 120 million. They also indicated that one of the addresses lost ~ 900 BTC (more than $ 50 million at the current exchange rate). A spokesperson for the community on Twitter suggested that the address provided by the analysts is associated with the Celsius Network.

A member of the Celsius Network subreddit wrote about the possible losses of the platform. However, the moderators deleted his post.

Another Reddit user explained his suspicions that the affected address 0x53461e4fddcc1385f1256ae24ce3505be664f249 “interacted with other addresses known to be theirs [Celsius Network]”.

One of them often interacts with an address marked on Etherscan as Celsius Network Wallet 5:

“These two addresses often interact with each other, you can see that 0xdb3 and 0x476 send large amounts to each other multiple times. […] It is highly likely that the address that lost 900 BTC belonged to Celsius. Celsius has not confirmed anything yet, so for now these are all assumptions, “- emphasized the user.

ForkLog has reached out to the Celsius Network for comment but has not received a response at the time of writing.

Earlier, the media reported that the financial director of the crypto lending platform Yaron Shalem was among those arrested in Israel along with the founder of the ICO startup Sirin Labs Moshe Hogeg. The Celsius Network said the investigation was not related to the activities of the company, and the employee was suspended. His name and position were not specified.

In September, the Celsius Network was accused of selling unregistered securities by regulators in Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and New Jersey.

Recall that at the end of November, the platform increased the amount of funds raised during the Series B investment round to $ 750 million. The firm was valued at $ 3.25 billion.

