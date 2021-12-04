https://ria.ru/20211204/sud-1762173564.html

The court arrested the accused of shooting in the center of Moscow

The court arrested the accused in the case of the shooting in the center of Moscow, the press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office reported. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The court arrested the accused in the case of the shooting in the center of Moscow, according to the press service of the metropolitan prosecutor’s office. “Taking into account the position of the prosecutor’s office, the court chose against a 39-year-old man accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (hooliganism committed with the use of weapons), a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period until February 3, 2022, “the release says. The incident on Bolshaya Gruzinskaya Street took place the previous morning. As a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti, the taxi driver stood on the emergency gang in the far right lane and did not let the Cadillac driver pass. A verbal skirmish ensued between him and the taxi driver, then a fight, and then the Cadillac driver shot the taxi driver with a traumatic pistol. The wounded man was taken to the hospital, and the gunman was detained. According to the agency’s source, this is Dmitry Makhalov, twice convicted – for causing grievous bodily harm and theft.

“There was a lot of blood” – an eyewitness about the consequences of the shooting in the center of Moscow The road conflict with the shooting in the center of Moscow began after a taxi driver, stopping in the far right lane, did not let the driver of the Cadillac pass. 2021-12-04T14: 16 true PT1M17S

