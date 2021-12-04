The court arrested the driver who arranged the shooting in the center of Moscow – RBK

Photo: moscowcourts / Telegram



The Tagansky Court of Moscow arrested Dmitry Makhalov, who was detained for shooting during a road conflict in the center of Moscow, in which one person was injured. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction in Telegram.

The report says that Makhalov is accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism). The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of two months.

Conflict with shooting of two drivers in the center of Moscow. Video



On December 3, the police received a message about a road conflict near the house number 76 on Bolshaya Gruzinskaya Street. The arriving police officers established that it happened between the drivers of the cars, as a result of which one of them fired at the other, according to preliminary data, from a traumatic weapon. The attacker was detained at the scene of the incident, the victim received medical assistance. The attacker is 39-year-old Dmitry Makhalov.

Later, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk, said that the department had opened a criminal case on hooliganism in this incident. The Moscow prosecutor’s office clarified that the case was initiated under the article on hooliganism with the use of weapons (part 2 of article 213 of the Criminal Code). The maximum punishment for it is imprisonment for up to seven years.