The court disclosed the revenue of Booking.com in Russia – RBK

Booking.com’s parent company – registered in the United States and listed on the New York Stock Exchange Booking Holdings – does not disclose revenue figures for individual countries except the United States and the Netherlands.

From the amount given in the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court, it follows that the Russian market in 2018 could have accounted for about 1.2% of the entire revenue of Booking Holdings (the company, in addition to Booking.com, owns the Rentalcars.com car rental service, the Kayak tour search engine, the service for ordering tables in OpenTable restaurants). Booking Holdings’ revenue for that year was $ 14.5 billion, and Booking.com’s revenue in Russia, based on the weighted average dollar / ruble rate for 2018, was $ 180.4 million. For comparison, revenue is in the Netherlands, where the service is headquartered Booking.com, then amounted to $ 11.1 billion (76.5% of the total revenue of the holding), in the USA – $ 1.6 billion (11%).

The bulk of Booking Holdings’ income comes in the form of commission from agency activities: they were paid by hotels and other travel service providers for travel bookings through the holding’s platforms. Agency fees brought Booking Holdings in 2018 about 72% of all annual revenue, or $ 10.4 billion. The holding receives almost all agency income from booking accommodation through the Booking.com service, according to the parent company.

What else does Booking Holdings make money on? In addition, Booking Holdings generates sales revenues – it consists of the amounts that the company receives directly from travelers when booking accommodation or car rentals, minus what is owed to travel service providers (in 2018 – $ 2.9 billion). The holding also earns from advertising (mainly through the Kayak platform) – in 2018 it brought in about $ 1 billion.

The average commission at the global level for Booking.com is 15%, the hotel pays it only if the client has arrived and paid for the reservation, the head of the company in Russia Alexei Matushkin explained in an interview with RBC. Based on the average commission and the amount of revenue, we can conclude that in 2018, Russian tourists booked accommodation for about RUB 75.3 billion through Booking.com.

According to the FAS, three years ago Booking.com occupied in monetary terms 80% of the Russian market for aggregators of information about accommodation facilities. If we rely on this estimate, then through all such platforms in 2018, Russians could book housing for 94.1 billion rubles.