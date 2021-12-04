https://ria.ru/20211203/arest-1762067228.html

The court extended the arrest of the former Deputy Minister of Education Rakova

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow has extended until March the term for the arrest of ex-Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova, accused of embezzling budget funds, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. at least until March 6, 2022. Also on Friday, the court must consider a petition to extend the arrest of the rector of “Shaninka” Sergei Zuev. In early October, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested the former official until December 6. Rakova was charged with large-scale fraud (part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). According to the investigation, Rakova, being the Deputy Minister of Education, in 2019, lobbied for the allocation of budgetary funds from the Fund for New Forms of Education Development (FNFRO). The money was intended for the implementation of government contracts within the framework of the federal project “Teacher of the Year”, and the investigation revealed falsification of reports on ongoing scientific research. The investigation estimated the size of the embezzlement at 50 million rubles. As part of the case, arrested Rakova, top managers of Sberbank Maxim Inkin and Yevgeny Zak (both are former employees of the FNFRO and came to Sberbank for her), legal adviser and teacher of RANEPA Kristina Kryuchkova (previously held the position of executive director “Shaninki”), Rakova’s common-law husband Arthur Stetsenko (the investigation believes that he was fictitiously employed in the FNFRO) and the rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (“Shaninka”) Sergei Zuev.

