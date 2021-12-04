The crew of the icy S7 plane was suspended from flights – Gazeta.ru

S7 Airlines suspended from flights the crew of the Airbus A321 aircraft en route from Magadan to Novosibirsk, which made an emergency landing in Irkutsk due to severe icing. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to the carrier’s representative.

“The crew has been suspended for the duration of the investigation, this is a standard procedure when investigating such incidents,” the agency’s interlocutor said, adding that S7 will tighten control over ground handling of aircraft.

The incident took place on Friday, December 3rd. As the airline said, after getting into the severe icing zone, Airbus with 199 passengers on board lost its autopilot. However, the crew did not lose control of the aircraft – thanks to regular trainings, in which the removal of the aircraft from a “difficult spatial position” is practiced.

The S7 press service did not rule out that the de-icing treatment was carried out with violations and the icing began on the ground, and stressed that the company was “actively” involved in the investigation of the incident.

The commander of the plane said in a conversation with the Telegram channel Bazathat the appliances froze within two minutes.

“Literally two minutes after takeoff, all instruments that measure speed, altitude and everything else were frozen. Everything refused, and there was a leapfrog, “- said the pilot.

He noted that the icing lasted about 15 minutes. The pilots tried to return to Magadan, but they failed to land the ship with inoperative instruments. They also did not land because of their heavy weight – the fuel Airbus had fuel for six hours of flight.

In the Yakutsk zone, an anti-icing system was activated, and the commander canceled the emergency.

The plane landed in Irkutsk, where the S7 aircraft maintenance base is located.

Previously, the Interfax agency reported citing a source familiar with the investigation of the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk that the tragedy was caused by freezing rain – “the ship became uncontrollable.”