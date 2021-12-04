The devil in detail reviews – review of the film, which starred Washington, Leto and Malek – UNIAN

“The Devil is in the Details” was released on February 4 / Still from the film

The plot of “The Devil” is simple, but many “sags” in this regard are drawn by the charisma of the Oscar-winning actors. Where else will you see Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek on the same tape?

An action-packed film for fans of detective thrillers, The Little Things, has been released on the big screens. The film starred a number of famous and, moreover, Oscar-winning actors (they have four statuettes for three) – Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek.

“The devil is in the details”: the plot of the film

The plot of the thriller, it would seem, is not new: the theme of obsession with work and personal responsibility to victims has already been played up more than once.

In 1990, an elderly police officer Joe Deacon “Dick” from the California wilderness, played by the consummate Denzel Washington, went on a work assignment to Los Angeles to collect evidence on one of the unsolved cases. It turns out that here he had already worked and “overgrown” with “his” people, a few years ago he was an authoritative detective. Until one moment: during the investigation of one of the cases, something happened, and the cop’s life turned upside down: he had a heart attack, he divorced his wife and moved, and he was also demoted. Now the place of “Dick” is taken by a young policeman Jim Baxter, played by Rami Malek.

Joe Deacon “Dick” performed by the consummate Denzel Washington / Still from the film

But both “Dick” and Jimmy are united by the desire to uncover as soon as possible a series of sophisticated murders of the girls that rocked the city. And here the fun begins. After informally asking for help, Joe Deacon remains in Los Angeles.

Here an interesting technique was used in the tape: a meeting of experience and youth. And the hero of Washington explains this moment more than once: “The past becomes the future.” And by the end of the film, the viewer finds confirmation of this phrase – both “Dick” once, and Jim today make the same terrible mistake in solving the case.

Only almost an hour later in the film, the hero of Jared Leto, named Sparma, appears in the frame – the same suspect in a series of brutal murders.

Jared Leto got used to the role superbly / Still from the film

Throughout the film, you will not let go of the feeling that you are in the past. There are wonderful retro cars here, and the absence of mobile phones, which seems fantastic today. I would even classify this tape as “old school” cinema.Read alsoExtravaganza of thrillers in films from February 4: Carey Mulligan punishes the “good guys”, and the coronavirus breaks out on the “big screens”

Acting at the highest level

I never cease to be amazed at the excellent performance of Denzel Washington, in this tape he “did not disappoint.” The aged actor did not lose his charisma and the ability to change in a minute. The audience is delighted even from the seemingly absurd scenes with him: here he is in the guise of “Dick” talking to the ghosts of the murdered girls; there he does not restrain himself during interrogation and explodes in a wave of anger; he flirts in the morgue and behaves absolutely calmly upon learning that his colleague is killing a suspect in a series of gruesome crimes. He also has a “secret” that led to a series of failures in his personal life and career several years ago. And having recognized him, the audience will be able to put many moments in their places.

Rami Malek does not seem to be at all like your typical police officer. His hero is a believer and a wonderful family man. But there are many scenes in “The Devil” when the emotions and acting of the actor make you say “I believe.” And yes, here Malek did not give up his trademark “play” with cheekbones.

Rami Malek’s acting – at the highest level / Still from the film

It seems to me that the crazy hero of Jared Leto found himself most of all in the film. Having played a negative character – a suspect in a series of high-profile murders – he constantly makes the viewer doubt: what if the blood of the victims is not on his hands, but what if he is really innocent. This moment, it seems, and by the end of the tape, not everyone understood.

Trailer for the movie “The Devil is in the Detail”

Olga Robeiko

