The Gamaleya Center predicted the end of the COVID pandemic

The Omicron strain will lead to the end of the pandemic

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19 The spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus could lead to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was stated by the virologist, professor at the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altstein. “Even if it turns out that it is so contagious that it spreads all over the world, it will be a milder disease than it is now, maybe even much milder. <...> Now about 3% (of patients – ed.) Die, and with this strain, if it really spreads, then, most likely, the pathogenicity will be reduced. If the mortality rate of the coronavirus is comparable to the flu, then we will already assume that the pandemic is over. The pandemic has a chance to end with the omicron, “Altstein said in an interview with Sputnik radio. At the same time, he noted that the new type of coronavirus will not have time to spread before the New Year. According to Altstein, the virus needs at least six months for this. The new Omicron coronavirus strain was first discovered in South Africa. The WHO reported that the new mutation can cause re-infection in previously ill, reports the TV channel 360. The organization also acknowledged that existing vaccines are ineffective against this strain of COVID-19. Due to the new version of the coronavirus, the country’s authorities have already introduced a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Africa and neighboring countries. Subscribe to URA.RU in Google news , Yandex.News and to our channel in Yandex Zen , follow the main news of Russia and the Urals in telegram channel URA.RU and receive all the most important news delivered to your mail in our daily newsletter.

The spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus could lead to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was stated by the virologist, professor at the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altstein. “Even if it turns out that it is so contagious that it spreads all over the world, it will be a milder disease than it is now, maybe even much milder. <...> Now about 3% (of patients – ed.) Die, and with this strain, if it really spreads, then, most likely, the pathogenicity will be reduced. If the mortality rate of the coronavirus is comparable to the flu, then we will already assume that the pandemic is over. The pandemic has a chance to end with the omicron, “Altstein said in an interview with Sputnik radio. At the same time, he noted that the new type of coronavirus will not have time to spread before the New Year. According to Altstein, the virus needs at least six months for this. The new Omicron coronavirus strain was first discovered in South Africa. The WHO reported that the new mutation can cause re-infection in previously ill, reports the TV channel 360. The organization also acknowledged that existing vaccines are ineffective against this strain of COVID-19. Due to the new version of the coronavirus, the country’s authorities have already introduced a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Africa and neighboring countries.

Source link