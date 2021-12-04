The guy told why he was crying in the photo with Arina Grande

The guy dreamed of a photo with Ariana Grande, but the cherished picture turned out not at all the way he wanted. In the frame, the young man is crying, but not at all with happiness, and his sad face worried even the celeba. After this fan meeting, the singer can go to work as a family psychologist.

Tiktok user michaelslagel On March 9, he published a video where he told the story of his joint photo with Ariana Grande, which was prevented by fate itself. Then the guy was still a schoolboy, but he was already very fan of the celeba.

On the day when the coveted shot was taken, the blogger was returning with his father from the show of the caste sitcom “Victorious”, where the singer was filming. The young man himself can no longer remember why, but then he had a big fight with his father, which brought him to tears.

She and dad were already halfway to the car when the author of the video suddenly noticed Grande’s colleague. Assuming that the singer might also be somewhere nearby, he rushed to run in that direction. And he was not mistaken: the guy really stumbled upon Ariana.

First of all, she asked the young man what had happened, because he was in tears. Having learned that this was due to a quarrel with her father, the singer began to console her admirer.

After meeting with the idol, all the problems seemed to recede into the background, because Ariana agreed to a joint photo. And when happiness almost came, the guy realized: his phone was completely discharged, and it was too far to run after daddy. But a way out of the situation was found quickly enough – one of Grande’s friends agreed to take a photo of the crying guy and the singer, and then sent it to the guy in a personal message.

By the way, as Michael himself made a reservation in the video: they have no problems with their father, they communicate warmly and closely.

However, in the comments, people drew attention not to the story itself, but to the appearance of a young man who has changed a lot since that photo.

It may sound like I’m criticizing, but you should be careful with what you post. I have asthma, and I literally choke on your beauty.

