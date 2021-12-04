The head of the DPR announced a “very serious aggravation” in the Donbass – RBK

The situation in eastern Ukraine has escalated to a serious level due to the “hysteria” of the country’s authorities, said the head of the unrecognized DPR Denis Pushilin on the air of Soloviev Live, the broadcast was conducted on YouTube.

“Yes, a war, but another exacerbation, yes, a very serious exacerbation, according to some parameters, the most or one of the most serious since 2014-2015 in terms of the number of equipment, personnel deployed,” he said, noting that such a situation also arose due to “Hysteria” of the country’s leadership, including the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It can be anything you want,” Pushilin warned. According to him, one day the DPR will introduce compulsory conscription in the army, since it is in demand among young people, but so far service in the republic’s army is voluntary. Pushilin also said that more than 350 thousand residents of the republic have already received a Russian passport.

In early December, Pushilin said that in the event of aggression from Ukraine, the DPR would “act according to the situation” and admitted the possibility of turning to Russia for help. He also indicated that the leadership of the DPR intends to take into account the involvement of Kiev “external forces” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said on December 1 that the Ukrainian authorities had sent 125 thousand troops to the conflict area in the east of the country – about half of the entire army personnel.