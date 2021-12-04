The IMF allowed a revision of the forecast for economic growth rates due to the omicron – RBK

According to Kristalina Georgieva, the spread of a new strain of coronavirus could create uncertainty that will negatively affect the recovery of the global economy

Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may change the forecast for global economic growth downward. Its head, Kristalina Georgieva, spoke about this at the Reuters NEXT conference. According to her, this is due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

“A new strain that spreads very quickly could create uncertainty. Therefore, we tend to lower the numbers compared to our October forecast, ”she said.

Earlier, the IMF predicted that by the end of this year the growth of the world economy will be 5.9%, and by the end of the next – 4.9%. At the same time, experts pointed out that much will depend on the further development of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the data on the growth of inflation in the United States, Georgieva noted that such trends are not observed in all countries. However, she said that the strengthening of the American economy will certainly have a positive effect around the world.