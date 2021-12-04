The investigation demanded the arrest of the accused of the shooting in the center of Moscow

https://ria.ru/20211204/proisshestvie-1762155257.html

The investigation asks to arrest the accused of the shooting in the center of Moscow, the court will consider the corresponding petition in the near future

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The investigation asks to arrest the accused of the shooting in the center of Moscow, the court will consider the corresponding petition in the near future, the head of the press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office Lyudmila Nefedova told RIA Novosti. According to a RIA Novosti source in law enforcement agencies, on Friday the taxi driver got on the emergency gang in extreme right row on Bolshaya Gruzinskaya street. The Cadillac driver wanted to drive, but could not, between him and the taxi driver, a verbal skirmish ensued first, then a fight, after which he took out a traumatic pistol from the SUV. The shooter was detained, and the wounded was taken to the hospital. According to the agency’s source, the shooter was convicted twice – for causing grievous bodily harm and theft.

