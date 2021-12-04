The Japanese are outraged by the deployment of Russian “Bastions” in the Kuril Islands

https://ria.ru/20211204/kurily-1762176518.html

The Japanese have threatened to raise their flag in the Kuril Islands

The Japanese were outraged by the placement of Russian “Bastions” in the Kuril Islands – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

The Japanese have threatened to raise their flag in the Kuril Islands

Readers of the Japanese edition Jiji greeted with indignation the news about the location of the “Bastion” complex in the Kuril Islands. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T14: 43

2021-12-04T14: 43

2021-12-04T17: 01

in the world

Japan

Kurile Islands

fumio kishida

matua

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761764590_2 0:1198:673_1920x0_80_0_0_67e56de1e2f31d4924442716b58730cd.jpg

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Japanese edition of Jiji greeted with indignation the news of the deployment of the Bastion complex in the Kuril Islands. “The northern islands are the sovereign territory of Japan! ! ” – wrote one of the users. “No more negotiations with Russia, China and South Korea! Call on the world community to boycott them! Do not allow aggressive actions towards Japan!” Added another commentator. Readers also criticized the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, accusing him of weak-willed policies towards neighbors. “The new Prime Minister Kishida and his henchmen Motegi, Hayashi and Fukuda are all pro-Chinese. I think Russia sees this perfectly and believes that a crack is beginning to grow between Japan and the United States. That is why Moscow is acting this way, “said one of the users.” Why do we all express and express our “regrets” ?! Stop all relations with Russia! ” – another reader was outraged. Earlier, the press service of the Eastern Military District reported that the crews of the coastal missile system Bastion first took over the duty on the island of Matua. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is free to place military facilities on its territory there , where it considers appropriate, this is the sovereign right of the state, it cannot be disputed by anyone. Matua is an island in the middle group of the Greater Kuril ridge. Administratively, it is part of the Severo-Kurilskiy urban district of the Sakhalin region. It played a strategically important role during the Second World War, being one of the largest Japanese naval bases. Area – 52 square kilometers. The coastal missile system “Bastion” with the unified supersonic homing anti-ship cruise missile “Yakhont” (“Onyx”) is designed to destroy surface ships of various classes and types from the composition of assault formations, convoys, ship and aircraft carrier strike groups, and also single ships in conditions of intense fire and electronic countermeasures. The full text of the article read on the website of Inosmi & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211023/kurily-1755933779.html

https://ria.ru/20211008/kurily-1753692832.html

https://ria.ru/20210905/vernite-1748770448.html

Japan

Kurile Islands

matua

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761764590_152 0:1049:673_1920x0_80_0_0_892c75e633612dc7e6aef19fe198fd00.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, japan, kuril islands, fumio kisida, matua, russia