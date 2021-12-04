The Japanese called for the landing of troops in the Kuril Islands, seeing the fortification of the islands by Russia

Readers of the Japanese portal Jiji commented on Russia’s deployment of new units of Bastion anti-ship missiles in the Kuril Islands. Earlier, the RF Ministry of Defense reported that the crews of the Bastion coastal missile complex took over on duty on the island of Matua.

The article emphasizes that the range of the Bastion system is 500 kilometers. In 2016, a similar system was deployed on Iturup Island. In addition, there is a military town on the island of Matua, and renovation work has recently been completed.

Japanese readers complain that in Tokyo they look at how Russia has turned the Kuril Islands into an “impregnable bastion”, but they do nothing. “If we send Japanese self-defense forces there and raise the Japanese flag over them, then there will be no violation of the Japanese constitution in this!” – writes one user.

Some Japanese suspect that Russia intends to take control of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and Japan, gradually moving north through the archipelago. “We need to develop not a defensive potential, but a potential for retaliation against China, South Korea and Russia,” call the hotheads. And some even believe that US nuclear weapons should be deployed in Japan to contain China and Russia. “There is an urgent need to develop nuclear weapons and supersonic missiles!” – write the Japanese.