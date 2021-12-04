The list of contraindications for vaccination will expand – Capital C

Photo: Social networks

The Russian Ministry of Health is preparing an expanded list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus, Izvestia reports, citing sources.

Updated requirements may be released in mid-December.

An interlocutor of the publication close to the Ministry of Health said that the list had already been sent to Rospotrebnadzor “to clarify the algorithm for its application.” What specific diseases were included in the list is still unknown.

The Ministry of Health said that the expanded list correlates with the lists of contraindications for vaccination that each Russian vaccine against COVID-19 has. For example, “KoviVak” is contraindicated for people over 60 years old, “EpiVacCorona” – for cancer patients. General contraindications also include hypersensitivity to one of the vaccine components, history of severe allergic reactions, acute respiratory infections, exacerbation of chronic diseases.

Moscow became the first region to introduce a unified federal standard for issuing certificates of medical treatment for vaccination against coronavirus. The Ministry of Health set such a task by February 1, 2022, but Muscovites began to issue certificates of exemption from vaccination as early as December 2. At the same time, the number of people with contraindications to immunization in Russia as a whole cannot yet be calculated, since such statistics are not kept in most regions.