The management of the S7 company has suspended the crew of the Magadan-Novosibirsk board after an accident with icing of the aircraft

The carrier, as its representatives told RIA Novosti, will also tighten control over ground handling of aircraft at Magadan airport.

An investigative group is still working at the airport, writes the online edition Readovka. Until the end of the investigation, there is no talk of any measures. Also, S7 will not change the flight schedule to Magadan yet. The publication notes that the airport itself has repeatedly fallen into the category of problematic ones. Claims have already been made against him for servicing the aircraft.

Two days earlier, the airliner, flying on the Magadan-Novosibirsk route, was forced to make an emergency landing after the ship froze over, all instruments failed, and the plane sank almost 2 kilometers in the air. As the commander of the aircraft Mikhail Kulagin told the Internet publication BAZA, the crew could not check how well the aircraft was processed.

After some time, Kulagin assured, the crew was able to take control of the situation, after which the emergency services were called off, but this happened already in the Yakutia region. As a result, the board landed in Irkutsk. No harm done.

S7 also confirmed that it is considering violations in the handling of the aircraft before departure as the main version.

