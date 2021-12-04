The media learned the assessment of the US intelligence on the size of the Russian army in the event of an attack on Ukraine

Russia may use about 100 battalion tactical groups totaling about 175,000 people to invade Ukraine, The Washington Post, Financial Times and AP wrote, citing sources in the US President Joe Biden’s administration with intelligence data. According to interlocutors of newspapers, the attack may occur in early 2022.

An invasion could start on several fronts at once, WP wrote. “Russian plans envisage a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a scale of forces that is twice that which we observed in the spring during Russian exercises near the Ukrainian borders,” the newspaper quoted its interlocutor. According to him, the plans call for “widespread movement of 100 battalion groups of approximately 175,000, along with weapons, artillery and equipment.” 50 battalions are already stationed near the Ukrainian border, along with “newly arrived” tanks and artillery, The Washington Post and AP wrote, citing US intelligence documents.

It is unclear whether Vladimir Putin intends to follow the plan, which carries risks for Russia, wrote AP, citing US officials and former American diplomats. The Ukrainian army is now better armed and trained than in previous years, and the likely sanctions against Russia from the West will seriously damage the Russian economy, the agency added.

Advertising on Forbes

Joe Biden said on December 3 that the United States has been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and that he expects a “long conversation” with Vladimir Putin. The parties agreed on a meeting of the two presidents in the format of a video conference: as reported by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, it is scheduled for the evening of December 7.

Biden also said that the United States, together with its allies, are preparing a set of measures that relate to Ukraine and Russia and because of which “it will be very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to do what people fear.”

The Washington Post wrote about the increase in the Russian military contingent on the border with Ukraine at the end of October. Bloomberg, citing US intelligence data, reported that the conflict could erupt early next year, for an attack Russia could use 100 tactical groups with a total of 100,000 people.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called reports of a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine an escalation of tension and a campaign against Russia. Vladimir Putin noted on November 30 that he considers the creation of threats to Russia, which may emanate from the territory of Ukraine, a “red line”.

Update: The date of the planned talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden has been added, which became known after the publication of this text.