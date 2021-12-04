The Ministry of Finance positively assessed the confirmation of the rating of Russia by the agency Fitch – RBK

The Ministry of Finance of Russia positively assesses the confirmation of the sovereign credit rating of Russia by the agency Fitch at the level of ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook. This was stated by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, reports TASS.

“We positively assess today’s decision by Fitch Ratings to confirm the sovereign credit rating of the Russian Federation at BBB with a stable outlook,” he said.

According to him, the rating agency positively assessed the low level of Russia’s public debt among countries with a comparable rating level, as well as the growth in the level of fiscal reserves and a reliable macroeconomic structure between the Central Bank and the government. “The combination of these factors is the key to the stability of the Russian economy in the face of potential external shocks,” he concluded.

Fitch Affirms Russia’s Rating



Earlier that day, Fitch released a message confirming Russia’s sovereign credit rating. The agency noted the effective actions of the Russian authorities to maintain the stability of the sovereign balance sheet during last year’s turmoil, the recovery of business activity and the rise in oil prices.