The Ministry of Labor has prepared a draft on the remote assignment of pension payments

Citizens will apply for a lump sum payment on the basis of an application for the appointment of a funded pension. For a one-time payment of pension savings funds, the insured person will need documents similar to the appointment of a funded pension.
A lump sum payment is made by the Pension Fund or non-state pension funds, depending on where the citizen’s savings were formed. You can apply to the Pension Fund or NPF at any time after reaching the appropriate age, 55 and 60 years.
Pension savings are held by men born in 1953-1966 and women born in 1957-1966 who were officially employed in the period from 2002 to 2004 and for whom employers deducted insurance contributions. Participants of the program of state co-financing of pensions also have this right, their entry into it was completed on December 31, 2014.