The most famous acting married couples

An office romance on set is not so unusual in the world of filmmaking. Another thing is more surprising – when love affairs turn into serious feelings and a stamp in the passport. You may be surprised, but many Hollywood (and not only) stars have found a match for themselves at their place of work. And here are the most striking examples of this:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

It is noteworthy that Tom fell in love with his future wife through the TV screen when he saw her in the sitcom “The Brady Family” in 1972, when he was only 16 years old.

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal has never been married, it was he who helped his sister Maggie to arrange a happy personal life. In 2002, he brought her together with actor Peter Sarsgaard, with whom she has been together for seventeen years. Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are one of those Hollywood couples who don’t like to show their relationship in public, so they are rarely seen at social events. And in 2019, the couple had a second child.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Oldie Hawn and Kurt Russell met on the set of Disney’s The One True Original Family Orchestra in 1966. “I was 21 and he was 16,” Hawn recalled in an interview with BBC Radio 4. They first went on a romantic date in 1983 – and also during filming (“Extra Shift”). The strongest couple in Hollywood have been together for over 35 years, they have raised 4 children, are raising 6 grandchildren – and are still in love with each other.

Sasha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

It is only on the screen that Sasha Baron Cohen, in the guise of Borat, is chasing the woman of his dreams, Pamela Anderson, and in life he has been faithful to his wife Isla Fisher for more than 17 years. The actors met at a social party in Sydney, when Sasha was already famous in Hollywood, and Isla was just taking the first steps to success.

Kevin Bacon and Keira Sedgwick

Since September 4, 1988, he has been married to actress Kira Sedgwick, they have two children, Travis Sedgwick Bacon (born June 23, 1989) and Sosie Ruth Bacon (born March 15, 1992)

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

Since August 21, 2010, Anna has been married to actor Stephen Moyer (born 1969), with whom she dated for 3 years before their wedding. The couple have twin children – son Charlie Moyer and daughter Poppy Moyer

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married in 2015. He has this second marriage: before that, the artist was married to the American actress Demi Moore, but at the end of November 2013 the couple divorced. This is the first marriage for Kunis.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zita-Jones

Actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were born on the same day – September 25, only 25 years apart. However, the numbers in the passport did not become an obstacle to their love, which has been going on for over 20 years.

Harrison Ford and Callista Flockhard

The actor, best known for Star Wars and The Adventures of Indiana Jones, has been married to Calista Flockhart for almost a decade. The wife is 22 years younger than the 77-year-old Ford. He met his future wife, actress Calista Flockhart, at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. They got married eight years later.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel



Their romance began in February 2007, but in 2011 they separated for several months. Reconciled, the lovers got married on October 29, 2012. A year after the wedding, the actress took her husband’s surname, but continues her film career under the same surname – Bill. On April 8, 2015, the couple had their first-born son, Silas.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for almost a decade, but they struggle to keep their relationship out of public scrutiny.

The couple only appeared on the red carpet together during the promotion of the joint film “The Place Beyond the Pines” in 2012, and since then it has been difficult to find a photo of the couple on the network, even on Mendes’ social media (Gosling has no accounts at all).

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Their romance could have begun back in 1992, when they met on the set of the movie Bigas Moon with the poetic name “Ham, Ham”. Penelope was then 18, and Javier – 24. On the screen, Bardem portrayed a passion for the heroine Cruz, but in life it did not happen. The second time they worked together was only 15 years later, in Woody Allen’s film Vicky Cristina Barcelona. When the shooting was in full swing, reports began to appear in the press that the Spanish actor had charmed his on-screen partner.

Jennifer Conelli and Paul Bettany

Famous American actress Jennifer Connelly and British actor Paul Bettany have been married for 17 years. But according to Paul himself, he fell in love with his future wife 18 years before he met personally. At the age of 12, the future actor saw Jennifer in the film “Once Upon a Time in America.” Since then, she has become a real obsession for him – what is called a celebrity crush in the States.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

…

The first date they spent at the shooting range, and on the second they ate pizza and watched the horror movie Jaws. Touching, spontaneous and in love. Since July 10, 2010, Blunt has been married to actor John Krasinski, whom she had dated for a year and a half before their wedding. The couple have two daughters – Hazel Grace and Violet

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively



Ryan Reynolds, 44, and Blake Lively, 33, are one of the most beloved Hollywood couples. Their mutual jokes and jokes on each other invariably touch netizens.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

In late 2019 and early 2020, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, unwittingly, became one of the most talked about Hollywood couples. Their romance developed in the shadows for a long time, was protected from prying eyes, but the triumphant “tour” of the actor for film awards after filming in “Joker”, as expected, drew attention not only to his professional merits, but also to his personal life.

Michael Fassbinder and Alicia Vikander

Michael and Alicia met shortly before the start of filming in the drama Light in the Ocean, where they played a married couple who had several miscarriages in a row. Fassbender and Vikander first met at the Toronto Film Festival. There they met at one of the private events within the framework of the competition, and Alicia conquered Michael from the first … dance.

Daniel Craig Rachel Weisz

By good Hollywood tradition, the romance between Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz began on the set. But it was not love at first sight – before the start of the relationship, the actors were friends for many years. In 1994, they played lovers in a theatrical performance in London. Everything changed during the work on the next joint project – the psychological thriller “Dream House” in 2010. Both were then already world stars – Daniel played James Bond, and Rachel received an Oscar for her role in the film “The Faithful Gardener.” On the set of a film about a brutal murder, blood ran cold in the veins, but the atmosphere was the most romantic between takes.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody and started dating almost immediately. Although the actors accompany each other at social events, they do not share joint photos on social networks.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor, 50, became a father again – the actor and his beloved Mary Elizabeth Winstead had a son. For the 36-year-old actress, this is the firstborn, and McGregor has four daughters from a previous marriage to Yves Mavrakis. On the set of the third season of Fargo, he met Mary Elizabeth Winstead, with whom he is now in a relationship.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley

In 2009, Tom Hardy began dating actress Charlotte Riley. They met on the set of the Wuthering Heights drama based on the Bronte novel. According to the script, their heroes, Heathcliff and Katie Earnshaw, were madly in love with each other. Charlotte was skeptical about “office romances” but could not resist Tom’s charm. 5 years later, the couple tied themselves with solemn vows and rings.