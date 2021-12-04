https://ria.ru/20211204/puteshestviya-1761868383.html
The most popular routes among tourists for the New Year have been named
The most popular tourist routes for the New Year have been named
The most popular routes among tourists for the New Year have been named
Independent tourists planning to spend New Year’s holidays in Russia most often purchase air tickets to St. Petersburg, Aviasales reports.
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/13/1759767455_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_16c5a4d700a11754031329f408000cb8.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Independent tourists planning to spend New Year’s holidays in Russia most often buy air tickets to St. Petersburg, Aviasales reports. A flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg for the New Year can be bought for five thousand rubles there and back. A round trip to Sochi costs at least ten thousand rubles, and to Kaliningrad – a couple of thousand less. You can visit Krasnodar for nine thousand rudders, and Mineralnye Vody for 11 thousand rubles. These cities are the most popular among Russian tourists, with Turkey becoming the most popular overseas destination. The cost of tickets there for the New Year starts at 19 thousand rubles in both directions. You can get to Georgia, with which there is no direct flight connection, for at least 29 thousand rubles, in Hungary – for 22 thousand, in the UAE – paying at least 26 thousand rubles, and to Sri Lanka – at least 65 thousand rubles. It is these countries that arouse the greatest interest among those wishing to travel abroad for the winter holidays.
https://ria.ru/20211201/kambodzha-1759814131.html
The most popular routes among tourists for the New Year have been named