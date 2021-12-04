The parents of the teenager who staged the shooting in Michigan pleaded not guilty

Parents

Authorities believe the boy’s parent could have prevented the tragedy

The parents of the teenager who opened the shooting at a school in Michigan pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. They were previously detained and brought to trial.

The judge ordered bail of $ 500,000 for each of the parents.

On Saturday, James and Jennifer Crumble were found in the basement of a warehouse in Detroit. For information about their whereabouts, an award was announced after they failed to appear in court on Friday.

He is accused of ignoring suspicious signs in the behavior of his son, who this week started shooting at a school, killing four people and wounding seven.

