The plane from Tel Aviv to Moscow changed course to avoid rapprochement with the US aircraft

Moscow. December 4th. INTERFAX.RU – A civilian plane from Tel Aviv was forced to change course over the Black Sea in order to avoid a dangerous rapprochement with a foreign reconnaissance aircraft.

A source in the air traffic control services told Interfax that one of the two reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea was chaotically crossing the established civil aviation routes and approached the Tel Aviv-Moscow passenger Airbus.

“The crew reported the alarm about a dangerous approach. There was less than 20 meters between the planes vertically. The controllers gave the command to the civil aircraft to descend 500 meters and take a safer flight,” he said.

The intruder plane did not respond to inquiries from the ground.

On Friday, it was reported that the Russian military was lifting Su-27 and Su-30 fighters into the air to escort two US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea.

Crews of Russian fighters identified the aerial targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the US Army CL-600 Artemis reconnaissance and targeting aircraft, and escorted them over the Black Sea. According to the military, after the turn of foreign aircraft from the border, the fighters safely returned to the home airfield.

As reported by the Russian military, American aircraft approaching the state border of the Russian Federation were detected by Russian means of airspace control over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.