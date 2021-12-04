The price of the UAZ “Patriot” in the USA has caused surprise – Auto

The American version of the UAZ “Patriot”, named Bremach 44, will cost $ 26.4 thousand – the price surprised motorists, who said that the car was badly built and would rust in five years.

The Bremach 44 SUV is powered by a 2.7-liter 16-valve four-cylinder gas engine producing 150 horsepower. Standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power windows, heated leather steering wheel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker audio system.

Such a car will cost 26.4 thousand dollars (1.9 million rubles), writes Carscoops with reference to the company. Can be completed with Bremach 44 off-road body kit from BMS Alfa and 17-inch Raceline wheels for 3.6 thousand dollars.

“UAZ models are very unreliable and prone to corrosion; they rust in 3-5 years. The engine is very gluttonous – up to 20 liters per 100 kilometers when driving around the city. UAZ Patriot is likely to receive 0 stars in crash tests because it was developed in the 90s. And yes, in the USA this is an overpriced price, in Russia it costs from 14,500 thousand dollars! ” – wrote one of the readers.

“Look at the reviews about them at home, they are awfully built. Tailgate seals that don’t keep out water and dust? Not acceptable for a car built in the 1980s, let alone 2022. This thing doesn’t even have side airbags or curtain airbags. How is this even possible? $ 26k for something with zero build quality or materials, safety features or modern design, ”added another commenter.