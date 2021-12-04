https://ria.ru/20211204/ostrov-1762145029.html

The Sakhalin region clarified the words of the governor about the lease of the island by Denmark – Russia news today

Svetlana Litvinova, press secretary of the Governor of the Sakhalin Region, clarified the words of the head of the region about the plans of the Danish company to lease the island of Shumshu. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the governor of the Sakhalin region Svetlana Litvinova clarified the words of the head of the region about the plans of the Danish company to lease the island of Shumshu. Thus, Valery Limarenko said that Copenhagen Offshore Partners intends to lease Shumsha and invest $ 2.5 billion in the construction of a power station. ” In no case is it about renting an entire island for this. The issue of using only a part of the land for the implementation of the project is being considered. negotiations on the project, in addition, it is still necessary to go through some procedures and obtain data on wind characteristics and water volumes at the construction site. Shumshu Island belongs to the northern group of the Kuril Islands. It is located 11 kilometers from Kamchatka and two kilometers from Paramushir, the nearest inhabited island of the Kuril ridge. Now there are five people living on Shumshu – keepers of two lighthouses.

economy, sakhalin region, valery limarenko, russia