The sequel to Sex and the City and the comedy with DiCaprio are the main online premieres of December

Paolo Sorrentino’s new film is an autobiographical drama in which he tells why he decided to become a director. The scene is Naples in the 80s, where Fabietto (Filippo Scotti, respectively, Sorrentino himself) and his large family live. Like everyone else around, the young man is fond of football, but soon a drama will take place in his life that will change everything, and he will find salvation in the art of cinema. “Hand of God” – the famous goal of Diego Maradona, the footballer himself does not appear in the film, but nevertheless plays an important role in the fate of Fabietto. The picture received the second most important award at the last Venice Film Festival – the Grand Prix of the Jury. We wrote more about the “Hand of God” from Venice.