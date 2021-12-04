The sequel to Sex and the City and the comedy with DiCaprio are the main online premieres of December

Continuation of the comedy series by Roman Volobuev about Russian politics, which came out despite the predicted difficulties with censorship. In the first season, the head of the fictional Ministry of Prospective Development, Yevgeny Tikhomirov (Yan Tsapnik), just received a portfolio, and in the second, he takes on improving the lives of Russians closely, among the tasks set are increasing the birth rate and flying into space. To bring them to life, Tikhomirov has to struggle not only with the bureaucratic system and the Russian mentality itself – in the new season, a mole will be brought up in his ministry.
“KinoPoisk”, December 2
Russian remake of the American TV series of the same name (which, in turn, was an adaptation of the Israeli one) about a difficult moral choice. Oleg Menshikov is in the lead role instead of Brian Cranston, and the action has been moved to the Russian province. The rest of the introductory notes are the same: the principled judge (Menshikov) learns that his son (Vladislav Miller) hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene of the accident. First, he is going to go write a frank confession, but then he finds out that the downed teenager is the heir of a crime boss (Alexei Serebryakov), and decides by any means to save his son.
more.tv, December 2
Another iconic comeback from HBO, which recently relaunched Gossip Girl. The heroines of the TV series “Sex and the City” return after almost 20 years: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Christine Davis) are now in their 50s, but their love affairs continue. The caste missed Samantha (Kim Cattrall) – they are trying to replace her, it seems, with several new heroines (Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Chowdhury). The first shots from the shooting raise many questions and lead to sad thoughts about the transience of time, but what is the difference, in general. And it is unlikely that any of the fans of “Sex and the City” will stop watching it.
“Amediateka”, December 10
The directorial debut of screenwriters Oleg and Vladimir Presnyakov, who wrote “Portraying the Victim”. The headmistress of a school near Moscow, Laima Olegovna (Ravshana Kurkova), is trying to restore order in the territory entrusted to her: to find a hooligan who pasted dikpiks into an online lesson about Brodsky, and to stop illegal trade at the school. In addition to professional tasks, she also needs to solve personal ones – to find out the relationship with her husband, in whose phone she found naked photographs of another woman. Kurkova is a soloist, she is accompanied by several excellent actors, including Yuri Chursin from “Depicting the Victim”, Maria Shukshina, Natalia Bochkareva. “Crash” is interesting not only from the scenario point of view, but also from the artistic decision – the film was shot in one frame, without editing.
START, December 10
The Return of Geralt from Rivia (Henry Cavill). The first season of “The Witcher” based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski was released two years ago, the shooting of the sequel was postponed several times due to the pandemic. In the second season, there will be more special effects, more evil spirits from Slavic mythology (even something like a hut on chicken legs flashed in the trailer) and even more tight leather pants for the protagonist. In addition, according to rumors, other witchers will appear in the series besides Geralt.
Netflix, December 17
Paolo Sorrentino’s new film is an autobiographical drama in which he tells why he decided to become a director. The scene is Naples in the 80s, where Fabietto (Filippo Scotti, respectively, Sorrentino himself) and his large family live. Like everyone else around, the young man is fond of football, but soon a drama will take place in his life that will change everything, and he will find salvation in the art of cinema. “Hand of God” – the famous goal of Diego Maradona, the footballer himself does not appear in the film, but nevertheless plays an important role in the fate of Fabietto. The picture received the second most important award at the last Venice Film Festival – the Grand Prix of the Jury. We wrote more about the “Hand of God” from Venice.
Netflix, December 15
Aaron Sorkin’s new project (“The Big Game”, “The Trial of the Chicago Seven”), in which he is again both a director and a screenwriter. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play other stars – Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz from the sitcom I Love Lucy, America’s favorite television show.
Amazon Prime Video, December 21
A new film by Adam McKay, the main director, who is now working in the genre of political comedy. This time, he is not interested in the reasons for the financial crisis (“Selling for a fall”) or the nature of power (in fact, “Power”), but neither more nor less than the end of the world. A meteorite flies to Earth, which in a few months will destroy all living things. This time, not heroic astronauts, as in “Armageddon”, are trying to save humanity, but two scientists – astronomers Keith (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio). They tell politicians, environmentalists and journalists about the impending catastrophe, but the world takes their prophecies rather lightly. Supporting roles were played by Jonah Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.
Netflix, December 24
START, date not yet announced
A special issue of one of the best Russian TV series this year – vampires from Smolensk (including Zhenek performed by Gleb Kalyuzhny) are returning to celebrate the New Year with the family. The plot and the full cast have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that the episode will be filmed by Andrei Bogatyrev, the director of one of the main discoveries of the year – the Eastern Red Ghost.
START, date not yet announced
A documentary feat of sorts: filmmaker John Alpert has been filming his characters, three drug-using friends from Newark, for over 30 years. And the results of this observation are disappointing. The resulting movie, both gripping and tragic, can serve as the best “choose a drug-free” PSA. The premiere of “Crime Life” took place at the Venice Film Festival – that’s what we wrote about the film from there.
“Amediateka”, December 1
Jane Campion’s first new film in 11 years (“The Piano”) is a revisionist western that has been called one of the top Oscar contenders. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Thomasin Mackenzie play ranchers in early 20th century Montana. “The Power of the Dog” brought Campion the Directing Prize at the last Venice Film Festival – we told you more about the film here.
Netflix, December 1
“The Double Life of Veronica” in Sobyanin Moscow. Pet shop assistant Chris (Yulia Khlynina) meets her copy of Tina (also Khlynina), literally the best version of herself. Tina is much more successful and more self-confident, in addition, she is married to ex-boyfriend Chris, who, however, died a few years earlier (Anton Filipenko). The script was written by Anna Anosova and Larisa Leonenko, who had previously worked on another mystical-psychological series from START – “Passengers”.
START, December 2
A documentary series in which cinemagolics talk about the most important films in the history of cinema and how they have influenced them. One of the producers is David Fincher.
Netflix, December 6
This is the second film with this name this year. This time it’s fantastic: in the near future, cloning has become possible – Cameron (Mahershala Ali) is also thinking about replacing himself with an exact copy. He is terminally ill, but he wants his beloved wife (Naomi Harris) and children to live happily ever after, even with a copy of him. Director Benjamin Cleary won an Oscar in 2016 for the short film Stuttering, and the medic who develops the cloning program is played by Glenn Close.
Apple TV +, December 17
Post-apocalyptic miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Canadian writer Emily St. John Mandel (curiously, it was written before the coronavirus pandemic began). The swine flu epidemic has wiped out most of humanity. 20 years after that, a theater troupe gathered from the survivors (including the heroine Mackenzie Davis) wanders across North America, putting Shakespeare in empty concert halls and abandoned houses. The parallels with Stephen King’s novel Confrontation do not end there: in one of the cities they meet another group of survivors who have founded a religious cult.
more.tv, December 17
Continuation of the series about the adventures of an American woman (Lily Collins) in Paris, which was criticized both for the outfits of the main character and for demonstrating stereotypes about the French. The second season is interesting to watch, if only in order to find out if the creators of the show did something about it or not.
Netflix, December 22
A new film by Nikolai Khomeriki, which won the main prize at the last “Kinotavr”. A young couple (Olga Bodrova and Valery Stepanov) goes into the forest, where they meet an older couple (Julia Aug and Andrei Smolyakov), suspiciously reminiscent of themselves in adulthood.
Kinopoisk, December 30
Another film from the competition program of the last “Kinotavr”. The second directorial work of Grigory Dobrygin, this time about the coronavirus epidemic, which brought together a famous actress (Ksenia Rappoport in the role of plus or minus herself) and a guest worker (Nurbol Kairatbek) in one apartment.
Kinopoisk, December 30
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, based on the novel by Italian writer Helena Ferrante (although it is not known exactly who is hiding under this pseudonym). English teacher Leda (Olivia Colman) comes to rest at a Greek resort, where she meets a large and not very pleasant American family. Watching them, she recalls her youth (Ledoux, 20, played by Jesse Buckley) and reflects on the relationship with her own daughters. The film also stars Dakota Johnson and Paul Mescal from Normal People. The premiere took place in Venice, where Maggie Gyllenhaal received a screenwriting award. Then we wrote about “An Unknown Daughter”, one of the best films of Mostra, in more detail.
Netflix, December 31