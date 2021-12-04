https://ria.ru/20211204/khabarovsk-1762176821.html

The son of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Viktor Ishaev has died, a source said

The son of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Viktor Ishaev died, a source said – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

The son of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Viktor Ishaev has died, a source said

The son of the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, ex-plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District Viktor Ishaev died in Khabarovsk, a source told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

2021-12-04T14: 48

2021-12-04T14: 48

2021-12-04T15: 24

incidents

Khabarovsk region

Khabarovsk

Victor Ishaev

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762177326_0:44:692:433_1920x0_80_0_0_015fc8847a47fc0196899190d858f4ed.jpg

VLADIVOSTOK, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The son of the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, ex-plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District Viktor Ishaev died in Khabarovsk, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. Telegram channel “112” reported that Dmitry Ishaev was found dead in a hotel in Khabarovsk. According to preliminary data, he died of a heart attack. “He died in a hotel,” a source confirmed. The regional SUSK told RIA Novosti that investigators are conducting an investigation into the death of the man, without specifying his identity. “A check is being carried out on the fact of the death of a man in a hotel, the reasons will be established based on the results of an examination,” said a representative of SUSK RF. According to open sources, Dmitry Ishaev was born in 1972, studied in Vladivostok, and then worked as an advisor at Rosneft. Since the mid-2000s, he was engaged in the wholesale of oil products, building materials, metal, was a co-owner of a number of companies. Viktor Ishaev headed the Khabarovsk Territory from 1991 to 2009, later was the President’s Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. In mid-February, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow sentenced Viktor Ishaev to 5 years probation with a fine of 800 thousand rubles, and also partially satisfied Rosneft’s claim against the persons involved in the case, collecting more than 7.5 million rubles from them. The company asked for 23 million. The ex-general director of the Rosneft representative office in the Khabarovsk Territory, Gennady Kondratov, received a three-year suspended sentence and a 400,000-ruble fine. As reported by the press service of the RF IC, from 2014 to 2017 Ishaev, using his official position, “secured the conclusion” with a company belonging to him at an inflated cost of lease agreements for premises with an area of ​​over 280 square meters for the needs of the Rosneft representative office in the Khabarovsk Territory. Using his official position, from July 2014 to March 2019, Kondratov transferred overstated rent to the account of OOO Base, spending more than 7.5 million rubles entrusted to him by Rosneft.

Khabarovsk region

Khabarovsk

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762177326_0 0:692:519_1920x0_80_0_0_05403ad6e925ddcf4935ff35806958cc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, khabarovsk krai, khabarovsk, viktor ishaev, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf)