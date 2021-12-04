The son of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory was found dead in the hotel – RBK

According to preliminary data, the death occurred as a result of a heart attack. Investigators began to check. In February, the ex-governor of the region, Viktor Ishaev, received a suspended sentence in the case of embezzlement of 7.5 million rubles belonging to Rosneft

Dmitry Ishaev

The son of the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, ex-presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Viktor Ishaev died in Khabarovsk, according to RIA Novosti and the Telegram channel 112.

According to sources, the preliminary cause of death of Dmitry Ishaev could have been a heart attack. The businessman’s body was found at the Parus Hotel. Izvestia reports that there were no signs of violent death on the body.

The press service of the Investigative Committee for the Khabarovsk Territory told TASS that a check was organized upon the death of a man whose body was found in a hotel room. “The reasons will be established based on the results of the examination,” the department said.

RBC turned to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Khabarovsk Territory and the representative of Viktor Ishaev for a comment. The hotel refuses to comment on the incident.