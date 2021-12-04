The son of the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Ishaev was found dead in the hotel

At a hotel in Khabarovsk, businessman Dmitry Ishaev, the son of the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, ex-plenipotentiary of the President of Russia for the Far Eastern Federal District, Viktor Ishaev, was found dead. This was reported by RIA Novosti, REN-TV and the telegram channel “112”.

According to REN-TV and 112, Ishaev’s death was caused by a heart attack. His body was found in the hotel room “Parus”

The department of the Investigative Committee for the Khabarovsk Territory reported that an inspection was being carried out due to the death of a man whose body was found in a hotel. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed in the department.

According to Izvestia, no signs of violent death were found on the man’s body.

Dmitry Ishaev was engaged in the wholesale of petroleum products, building materials and metal.

His father, Viktor Ishaev, was the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory from 1991 to 2009. Then he served as Minister for the Development of the Far East and Plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District. In February 2021, he was sentenced to five years probation in the case of embezzlement of 7.5 million rubles belonging to Rosneft. Also, the court appointed from Ishaev and the second defendant in the case 7.5 million rubles in favor of Rosneft.

According to the investigation, in 2014-2017, Ishaev, then vice president of Rosneft, achieved that the representative office of this company in the Khabarovsk Territory rented at an inflated cost the premises belonging to the company Beis controlled by him. The ex-governor pleaded not guilty.