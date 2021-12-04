https://ria.ru/20211204/gruppirovka-1762140338.html

The source spoke about plans to increase the military grouping in the Kuril Islands

The source spoke about plans to increase the military grouping in the Kuril Islands

Russia plans to expand its military presence on the Kuril island of Matua, an informed source told RIA Novosti.

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Russia plans to expand its military presence on the island of the Kuril ridge of Matua, an informed source told RIA Novosti. at a distance of 350 kilometers and land-based – at a distance of 450 kilometers. He added that “the convenient location of the island in the center of the Kuril ridge allows you to control and cover the key ocean region for Russia in the Far East.” in the North Kuril urban district of the Sakhalin region. The area of ​​the island is 52 square kilometers.

