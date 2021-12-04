https://ria.ru/20211204/gosdep-1762206274.html
The State Department announced the tightening of Iran’s position on the nuclear deal
The State Department announced the tightening of Iran's position on the nuclear deal
The State Department announced the tightening of Iran’s position on the nuclear deal
At the last round of nuclear talks in Vienna, Iran toughened its position, moving away from the compromises it had proposed earlier and putting forward additional … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
WASHINGTON, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Iran has toughened its stance in the latest round of nuclear talks in Vienna, moving away from previously proposed compromises and putting forward additional demands, a senior US State Department official said. He added that Iran's demands went beyond rebuilding the nuclear deal. programs and believe that in this way he is trying to improve his position in the negotiations in Vienna, said a spokesman for the State Department. "On Wednesday, in the midst of negotiations, it became known about Iran's plans to double the capacity for 20 percent enrichment of uranium at the plant in Fordow", – said diplomat. He called Iran's attempts to speed up its nuclear program "particularly provocative." "I think they think they can accumulate large reserves of enriched uranium and create more centrifuges and thus get more concessions from us and give less ourselves. will work, "he said. A State Department spokesman warned that the continuation of negotiations and lingering hopes for a diplomatic solution to the problem do not mean that the United States is unable to increase pressure on Iran. The Austrian capital this week, after a long hiatus, held its seventh round of talks with Iran. A State Department spokesman said he did not know when the negotiating teams would be convened again, but made it clear that the seriousness of Iran's approaches is more important for the United States than the date of a new meeting. The United States does not lose hope of restoring the nuclear deal with Iran and considers it premature to talk about its non-viability. During a telephone briefing, the diplomat, who asked not to be named, did not hide his disappointment with the seventh round of talks in Vienna, where, he said, Iran toughened its position and showed no seriousness in striving to return to the obligations under the deal. that we have not reached this point, "he replied when asked if it was time to admit the impossibility of restoring the agreement." We still think that there is an opportunity to go back, and that would be the best and fastest option, "said the representative Department of State. He promised that Iran will find a very serious counterpart in the person of the United States if he himself returns to Vienna with serious intentions.
The State Department announced the tightening of Iran’s position on the nuclear deal
“Preparing (for negotiations in Vienna) meant their coming with proposals that departed from all the compromises presented by Iran in the previous six months, and kept all the compromises on our part, and they also asked for more,” the diplomat said during a telephone briefing.
He added that Iran’s demands went beyond rebuilding the nuclear deal.
The US accuses Iran of “provocative” forcing its nuclear program and believes that in this way it is trying to improve its position in the negotiations in Vienna, said a spokesman for the State Department.
“On Wednesday, in the midst of negotiations, it became known about Iran’s plans to double the capacity for 20% enrichment of uranium at the plant in Fordow,” the diplomat said.
He called Iran’s attempts to speed up its nuclear program “especially provocative.”
“I think they think they can accumulate large reserves of enriched uranium and create more centrifuges and thus get more concessions from us and give less ourselves. Such negotiation tactics will not work,” he said.
A State Department spokesman warned that continued negotiations and lingering hopes for a diplomatic solution to the problem do not mean that the United States is unable to increase pressure on Iran.
In the Austrian capital this week, after a long break, the seventh round of negotiations with Iran took place. A State Department spokesman said he did not know when the negotiating teams would be convened again, but made it clear that for the United States, the seriousness of Iran’s approaches is more important than the date of the new meeting.
The United States does not lose hope for the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran and considers it premature to talk about its non-viability, said a spokesman for the State Department.
During the telephone briefing, the diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous, did not hide his disappointment with the seventh round of talks in Vienna, where, he said, Iran toughened its position and showed no seriousness in striving to return to the obligations under the deal.
“I want to emphasize that we have not reached this point,” he answered when asked whether it’s time to admit the impossibility of restoring the agreement.
“We still think there is a way to go back, and that would be the best and fastest option,” said a spokesman for the State Department.
He promised that Iran would find a very serious counterpart in the United States if he himself returned to Vienna with serious intentions.
