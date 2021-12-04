https://ria.ru/20211204/gosdep-1762206274.html

The State Department announced the tightening of Iran’s position on the nuclear deal

The State Department announced the tightening of Iran’s position on the nuclear deal – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

The State Department announced the tightening of Iran’s position on the nuclear deal

At the last round of nuclear talks in Vienna, Iran toughened its position, moving away from the compromises it had proposed earlier and putting forward additional … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T20: 25

2021-12-04T20: 25

2021-12-04T21: 04

in the world

USA

Iran

vein

U.S. Department of State

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JAP)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/102097/85/1020978531_0:84:2000:1209_1920x0_80_0_0_ad64cad46a1fcf1d2232050674a57597.jpg

WASHINGTON, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Iran has toughened its stance in the latest round of nuclear talks in Vienna, moving away from previously proposed compromises and putting forward additional demands, a senior US State Department official said. He added that Iran’s demands went beyond rebuilding the nuclear deal. programs and believe that in this way he is trying to improve his position in the negotiations in Vienna, said a spokesman for the State Department. “On Wednesday, in the midst of negotiations, it became known about Iran’s plans to double the capacity for 20 percent enrichment of uranium at the plant in Fordow”, – said diplomat. He called Iran’s attempts to speed up its nuclear program “particularly provocative.” “I think they think they can accumulate large reserves of enriched uranium and create more centrifuges and thus get more concessions from us and give less ourselves. will work, “he said. A State Department spokesman warned that the continuation of negotiations and lingering hopes for a diplomatic solution to the problem do not mean that the United States is unable to increase pressure on Iran. The Austrian capital this week, after a long hiatus, held its seventh round of talks with Iran. A State Department spokesman said he did not know when the negotiating teams would be convened again, but made it clear that the seriousness of Iran’s approaches is more important for the United States than the date of a new meeting. The United States does not lose hope of restoring the nuclear deal with Iran and considers it premature to talk about its non-viability. During a telephone briefing, the diplomat, who asked not to be named, did not hide his disappointment with the seventh round of talks in Vienna, where, he said, Iran toughened its position and showed no seriousness in striving to return to the obligations under the deal. that we have not reached this point, “he replied when asked if it was time to admit the impossibility of restoring the agreement.” We still think that there is an opportunity to go back, and that would be the best and fastest option, “said the representative Department of State. He promised that Iran will find a very serious counterpart in the person of the United States if he himself returns to Vienna with serious intentions.

https://ria.ru/20211203/oon-1762111999.html

https://ria.ru/20211201/svpd-1761719785.html

https://ria.ru/20211202/svpd-1761902735.html

https://ria.ru/20211204/iran-1762143749.html

USA

Iran

vein

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/102097/85/1020978531_140-0:1861:1291_1920x0_80_0_0_8356ce82c9e7683e834132802e6d7d24.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, iran, vienna, us state department, joint comprehensive plan of action (cocomplete action plan)