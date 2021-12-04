The State Duma explained the skepticism of Russians towards QR codes

Alexey Kurinny reveals how to increase the acceptance of QR codes by Russians

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

Russians will begin to have a positive attitude towards QR codes only if the state begins to stimulate people to get vaccinated. This opinion was shared with URA.RU by the candidate of medical sciences, deputy chairman of the State Duma health protection committee Alexei Kurinny.

“Attitudes will only change if QR codes become a method of incentives, not punishments. For example, the owners of the codes could attend restaurants and public events in excess of the occupancy rate established by Rospotrebnadzor. Also, the vaccinated would receive discounts on public transport or additional days to leave, ”said Kurinny in a conversation with URA.RU.

According to the deputy, the decision of the Russian government to change the name of QR codes is useless. “The name had to be decided earlier, when everything was just beginning. Now it is unlikely to work. In my opinion, an absolutely decorative and useless innovation, ”he summed up.

The presidential administration and the Russian government are considering a document for those vaccinated and ill with COVID, which will replace the QR code. It is understood that such an innovation will minimize the use of this term due to the negative attitude of Russians towards it.