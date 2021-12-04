https://ria.ru/20211202/razvedka-1761846560.html

The SVR commented on the statements of the British intelligence about the “Russian threat”

2021-12-02T15: 52

2021-12-02T15: 52

2021-12-02T16: 00

in the world

London

Moscow

NATO

foreign intelligence service of the russian federation (svr of russia)

mi-6

Russia

richard moore

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. After provocative and groundless statements by the head of British intelligence, Richard Moore, about alleged threats from Russia, the atmosphere of a possible Russian-British dialogue at the intelligence service level has been largely spoiled, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement. The UK sees serious threats from Russia. British intelligence chief MI6 Richard Moore said on Tuesday in his first major public appearance since taking office in October 2020. London will do everything possible to “contain and repel the entire spectrum of threats emanating from Moscow,” Moore noted. “After such provocative, groundless insinuations about Moscow’s aggressive policy against Kiev, degree spoiled, “the SVR press bureau points out.” From the head of the world’s authoritative intelligence, such as MI6, we have the right to count on greater professionalism, an objective and dispassionate approach to assessing and presenting the British position on regional and international problems, ” Until the 1980s, the British authorities generally denied the very existence of their foreign intelligence service for the MI6 country, the SVR reminds. “James Bond does not count, he is a child of Hollywood. Apart from small splashes, the British intelligence leadership tried to avoid public communication with the press, and even more loud political statements. And here on you: unexpectedly on the last day of autumn The relatively recently appointed head of MI6, Richard Moore, made a lengthy speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, “the statement said.” With bated breath, political scientists from all countries were expecting spy revelations about Moscow’s plans to rebuild the world. And what do you think: chewed-chewed, unconfirmed and unproven assumptions of London: Salisbury, “Russia’s interference in democratic processes in Europe”, military campaigns in Africa and Syria, Navalny, the SolarWinds cyber invasion attributed to the SVR of the Russian Federation, Moscow’s role in the collapse of Ukraine. And here is a phrase worthy of direct quotation: “An end to Russia’s destabilizing activities would allow us to focus on common threats and resolve Russia’s legitimate interests through dialogue.” What kind of dialogue are we talking about? “- the SVR notes. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Russia does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, called such reproaches absolutely groundless and noted that statements about” Russian aggression “are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

London

Moscow

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

