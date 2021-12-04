The UN criticized the closure of borders in connection with a new strain of coronavirus

Travel restrictions that isolate a country or region are unfair, repressive and ineffective. The secretary general of the organization, Antonio Guteris, wrote on Twitter. Instead, he called on the authorities to re-test travelers.

Earlier, many countries interrupted communications with the countries of South Africa, where the omicron strain first began to spread. In South Africa, it was called a punishment for advances in science, specifically for advanced genome sequencing and the ability to quickly identify new variants.

In turn, the leading researcher of the WHO Sumiya Swaminathan called on the world health systems to be vigilant and reminded of the need for vaccination in connection with the spread of a new strain of coronavirus: “You need to be careful and attentive. Today we are in a different situation than at the beginning of 2020. We have the tools, we know how it works, and we looked forward to new options. Measures must be taken to prevent large increases in morbidity that would overwhelm health systems. It is not yet possible to predict the scale and speed of propagation, but let’s hope that everything will be softer. It is possible that Omicron is capable of infecting vaccinated people. We are already seeing this. However, the fact that those vaccinated do not get very sick means that the vaccines still provide protection. “