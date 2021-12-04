The United States will impose new sanctions, writes Reuters

https://ria.ru/20211204/sanktsii-1762144357.html

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The US plans to impose new sanctions against foreign officials in preparation for the Summit for Democracy. This was reported by Reuters and The Wall Street Journal with reference to the White House administration. The sources did not give specific names, however, according to the information received, the restrictions will affect a wide range of government officials, including those who fall under the Magnitsky Act for allegedly violating human rights and corruption. It is noted that the upcoming summit, officials of the US presidential administration hope to convince other states to join the new restrictions. The event itself will be held from 9 to 10 December. 110 countries will take part in it. Russia and China were not included in the guest list.

