Ukraine wanted to join the EU so badly that it abandoned Crimea

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine lost Crimea in 2014 due to a strong desire to join the European Union, Atlantic Council researcher Maria Snegovaya wrote in an article for the National Interest. Kiev’s likely accession to NATO. “There is hardly an option assuming the independent existence of Ukraine, which would satisfy the Kremlin.”

