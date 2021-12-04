https://ria.ru/20211204/krym-1762141285.html
Ukraine wanted to join the EU so badly that it abandoned Crimea
The United States explained why Crimea actually ceased to be Ukrainian – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021
Ukraine wanted to join the EU so badly that it abandoned Crimea
Ukraine lost Crimea in 2014 due to a strong desire to join the European Union, a researcher wrote in an article for the National Interest … RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021
2021-12-04T05: 23
2021-12-04T05: 23
2021-12-04T05: 23
in the world
Ukraine
Kiev
Atlantic Council
NATO
Russia
Maria Snow
European Union
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/19/1586284435_0-0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_24e8ac7f5e13a4d0a5a4ba7b5d39bc5e.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine lost Crimea in 2014 due to a strong desire to join the European Union, Atlantic Council researcher Maria Snegovaya wrote in an article for the National Interest. Kiev’s likely accession to NATO. “There is hardly an option assuming the independent existence of Ukraine, which would satisfy the Kremlin.”
https://ria.ru/20211203/krym-1761942441.html
Ukraine
Kiev
Russia
Republic of Crimea
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/19/1586284435_384-0:3115:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f5e668c81033d8ff8baf5ac35116387.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Ukraine, Kiev, Atlantic Council, NATO, Russia, Maria Snow, European Union, Republic of Crimea
The USA explained why Crimea actually ceased to be Ukrainian