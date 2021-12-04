“The woman of the richest man on the planet just hung on to DiCaprio.” Sedokova responded to viral video – November 9, 2021

Popular singer Anna Sedokova, who is the wife of the famous basketball player Janis Timma, reacted to the viral video that gained popularity on social networks.

“So, well, this is very funny. Bezos’ woman (remember, the richest man on the planet) just hung on Leo DiCaprio. Because of her, Bezos divorced his wife, with whom he lived for 20 years. And this lady was the wife of his friend.

And after the super funny memes, I want to discuss how the people who are building an empire 24/7 do not see the real picture. Or they are just looking for an easy way to resolve their issues. And now the whole world saw it? What will Jeff do? I bet on nothing. It’s too hard to part. It should be simple. It’s easier to get through.

And also, you see, happiness is not in money, girls. Leo is happy. Which women are not particularly interested in. The circle has closed, ”Sedokova wrote in her telegram channel.

The corresponding video on Twitter at the time of this publication has collected over 15 million views.

In October, it was reported that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk became the richest man in the history of the wealthy, ahead of Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos.