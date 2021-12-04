There was only a moment: how the pilots of the icy A321 saved 200 lives | Articles

On Thursday, December 2, an S7 Airlines plane operating a Magadan-Novosibirsk flight urgently landed at the Irkutsk airport. Onboard there were 199 passengers and five crew members. According to the carrier, the autopilot was disabled due to side icing. According to Izvestia’s source, both engines were iced up, the plane began to roll and quickly lose altitude. About how the situation in the sky developed and how much time the pilots had to avoid a catastrophe – in the material of Izvestia.

“Terribly scary”

Airbus 321 departed from Magadan at 11:42 local time. A little over four hours later, he crash-landed at the Irkutsk airport, and 205 people can now rightfully celebrate their second birthday. As one of the passengers told Izvestia, the flight was not calm from the very beginning.

– We took off and the turbulence began , let’s say, very strong. Then we either lost or gained speed, but, in general, the pressure was very strong … It rocked very strongly. Terribly scary. It’s beyond words, – said Catherine.

According to her, the strong roll lasted for about an hour, the passengers felt that the plane had suddenly lost altitude.

– It seemed to me that just a little bit – and we hit the ground, – said Ekaterina.

The pilot announced that there would be a technical landing in Yakutsk, but it did not take place, and the board went to Irkutsk , said the girl. After that, the situation seemed to have returned to normal, the passengers were allowed to get up.

Andrei Nikitin, who also flew this flight, says that the passengers immediately felt that the situation was abnormal. Within an hour and a half, the plane either fell down or rose.

Photo: Izvestia

– He was constantly heeled from side to side. We felt with every fiber of our soul this tension that was in the cabin. We understood perfectly well that tragedy could happen at any moment. On my own behalf, I will say that I have already mentally said goodbye to all my relatives and friends, I thought about what I had in my life, what I achieved, what I did not achieve. Thank God, a miracle happened, and we not only survived, but did not receive any injuries, the plane successfully landed in Irkutsk. I believe that this is a gift of fate, – he said.

View from the cockpit

“5220, Mayday, Mayday, Mayday. Unreal board speed, research airport, ”an international distress signal sounded from the cockpit. An audio recording of the negotiations appeared in Telegram channels, during which the pilot informed the dispatcher about “severe icing” and requested a landing at the nearest airport. At first he was sent to Yakutsk, but the board was unable to land there.

A source close to the investigation told Izvestia how the situation was developing. According to him, about 15 minutes after takeoff, the autopilot system failed, presumably due to icing. The aircraft was controlled in manual mode. In itself, this is not a disaster: all pilots carefully practice this situation on simulators, and those that are more experienced have honed manual control on airplanes. However, the board was thrown up and down, there were problems with maintaining speed.

Already after the request for an emergency landing, on the approach to Yakutsk, the pilot reported that the crew could not stabilize the plane.

– Siberia 5220, if possible, pick up the 170th echelon for stabilization.

– So far we can’t do anything, cope with takeoff …

Icing did not allow the plane to gain the desired altitude, and soon the board began to collapse, the plane switched to the so-called Dutch step.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Kirill Braga

– It fluctuations with a constantly increasing amplitude … That is, the plane starts to lose altitude a little or a roll is formed. To block it, the crew tries to either create a roll in the other direction, or, if the plane loses altitude, turn up its nose. After the plane perceives this control action with some delay, it quickly passes through the neutral position, and the pilot has to parry the change in space in the other direction. Then the problem repeats itself, but with an increase in the angle all the time. There are risks that the plane will lose controllability at some point. , – said the head of the analytical service of the agency “AviaPort” Oleg Panteleev.

The system gave a signal “danger of stalling”, and also notified about icing of the first and second engines, the source said. In about 10 seconds, the board lost 2.7 thousand meters of height. According to Izvestia’s interlocutor, if this situation lasted another eight to ten seconds, a catastrophe would be inevitable.

but the pilot was able to take control and land safely at the airport of Irkutsk …

An interview with the commander of the aircraft, Mikhail Kulagin, appeared on Telegram channels. He confirmed that the problems began immediately after takeoff.

Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– Literally two minutes after takeoff, all devices that measure speed, altitude and everything else froze. Everything refused, and leapfrog began. (…) Have tried [зайти на посадку в Магадане], this attempt failed, it is not clear what speed, we did not have time to decide, and a terrible bumpiness, at which the speed readings are not visible. Everything was done at random, the pitches were flying. Feels like it was for 10-15 minutes. Judging by the transcripts, the dips were up to 2 thousand meters, – he said.

The pilot added that in the Yakutsk zone the crew canceled the Mayday signal and began to climb.

Guilt, mistake or heroism

S7 Airlines confirmed that heavy icing caused the autopilot to be disabled.

– S7 Airlines does not exclude the possibility that aircraft de-icing at the airport of departure was carried out with violations. Thus, icing could have formed not only in the air, but also before takeoff – on the ground, the company said in a press release.

It clarified that “some signals” were lost, and the vessel got into a “difficult spatial position”. The company also noted that due to icing, the speed readings, as well as some others, including roll and pitch, could be unreliable.

– There are standards for how to process [самолет]… And the wings are processed, and the fuselage, so that there is no ice and snow. All this is spelled out. This is all historically written in blood, like all aviation rules, – said the executive director of the Russian Aviaregister, Alexander Knivel.

He recalled cases when aircraft, which did not carry out anti-ice treatment or did it incorrectly, fell and crashed. This happened with the Yak-40, which crashed during takeoff at Sheremetyevo in 2000. Then nine people died. This happened with the ATR-72 of UTair, which crashed on April 2, 2012 immediately after departure from the Tyumen airport Roshchino. The investigation concluded that the cause of the crash was the icing of the aircraft while it was parked. Before takeoff, the airliner was not treated with an anti-icing fluid.

but there are videos confirming that the S7 plane at the Magadan airport was processed … True, social media users are asking the question of what exactly … Some suggest that the icing occurred due to the fact that instead of the necessary reagents, the board was treated with an automobile “anti-freeze”.

The pilot of the plane said that the wing of this model was moved far back, and therefore it was not visible from the cockpit how the processing was proceeding. He explained that everything is done on trust in the service company.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Kirill Kallinikov

The Izvestia source clarified: it really doesn’t matter what the plane is treated with , even with hot water. The main task is to completely wash away the ice … This was confirmed by the former commander of the aircraft, Alexander Romanov. He explained that the motors are protected from ice by special electronics.

– We need to understand more carefully, because such things are provided for in the design of engines. There are inlet guide vanes that heat up. The engines are made in such a way that ice must be thrown off them. There is both electric heating and pressurization. That’s why something strange happened here, most likely a failure of the de-icing system, – he thinks.

The Irkutsk Investigation Department for Transport of the Eastern Interregional SUT of the Investigative Committee of Russia announced on its website that it was conducting a pre-investigation check under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport”).

On the brink of disaster

The Izvestia source also spoke about the probable reasons that the plane began to tilt sharply from side to side. … According to him, the technical features of the A321 do not allow two pilots to simultaneously control the aircraft, since the signals transmitted by them are summed up. Presumably, after turning off the autopilot, the co-pilot was in control, then the pilot-in-command took over. Then the co-pilot also intervened in the controls and, due to the simultaneous signals, the ship began to rock, the source said. He clarified that such an action can be described as a mistake, usually followed by a reprimand … According to the source of the publication, the co-pilot has already been questioned by the investigation and he will be working on manual control on the simulator.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Kirill Shipitsin

At the same time, the honored pilot of Russia, Yuri Sytnik, told Izvestia that the pilots showed a rare skill in piloting, coping with a critical situation when the count was seconds away.

– Just amazing pilots. They had enough courage, they had the ability to fly this plane with complete icing. This is a rare case when the guys got through on an electric plane. … They are just great. These are real heroes … (…) They did everything right. It was very difficult, because when icing, the plane could easily completely lose control and fall, ”he said. – If they lost speed below critical, they would not have survived. An excellent ship commander and crew, co-pilot. We were not at a loss in such a difficult situation. Rolls reached 90 degrees, pitch reached 40 degrees plus or minus and overload [были] the most powerful.

Honored pilot of the USSR, chairman of the commission of the public council for civil aviation of Rostransnadzor, Oleg Smirnov, has a different opinion.

– The plane got into a zone of intense icing, as a result of which the instruments that show the speed began to fail. The crew did not notice this in time and only discovered when the plane went into a tailspin several times. – he suggested. – According to the indicators that we have, the plane was on the verge of a disaster.

The Magadan Transport Prosecutor’s Office checks compliance with the requirements of the legislation in the field of flight safety, paying attention to the ground handling of aircraft at the airport.