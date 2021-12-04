“There will be no more people like that”: actress Nina Urgant died

People’s Artist of the RSFSR Nina Urgant died in her own apartment in St. Petersburg. As reported at the Alexandrinsky Theater, where she served for over 30 years, the actress “was not sick, she was just many years old.” Urgant herself in 2014 said that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The grandmother of the famous TV presenter Ivan Urgant practically did not leave the house, writes StarHit. Ivan and his father, the famous actor Andrei Urgant, said that they bought a new apartment for their relative, equipping it with everything necessary. Thus, the family wanted to create more comfortable conditions for her. The windows of Nina Urgant’s new apartment overlooked the Mariinsky Theater, the Griboyedov Canal and Nikolsky Cathedral.

Ivan Urgant often said how he loved his grandmother, who actually raised him, while his parents were on tour.

When Nina Urgant turned 85, her grandson wrote: “There is nothing to say. I adore you! Your grandson. “

Ivan Urgant named his first child in honor of his beloved grandmother. His daughter Nina was born in 2008. Seven years later, Ivan’s second daughter, Valeria, was born, her TV presenter named her in honor of her mother, actress Valeria Kiseleva.

Biography of Nina Urgant

The actress was born in the Leningrad Region on September 4, 1929. During the Great Patriotic War, she lived with her family in the occupied Latvian city of Daugavpils. After the war, the Urgants moved to Leningrad.

In 1953, Nina Urgant graduated from the Leningrad Theater Institute. A. N. Ostrovsky. Within a year after that she worked at the Yaroslavl Drama Theater named after. F.G. Volkova. Then she returned to St. Petersburg, where she got a job at the Leningrad Theater. Lenin Komsomol (now – theater-festival “Baltic House”).

Since 1962, she has been a member of the troupe of the Alexandrinsky Theater in St. Petersburg. There she played more than 30 roles. In particular, she played in performances based on the works of William Shakespeare, Denis Fonvizin, Alexander Pushkin, Anton Chekhov and other equally famous classics of literature.

But the roles in the movies brought the most popularity to the actress. In total, she has about 50 roles in films and TV shows. Among them – the debut role of Olechka Mikhailova in “The Tiger Tamer”. The most popular Urgant brought the drama “Belorussky Station”, where she played a small role of the nurse Raya. It is believed that she became popular largely due to the song “We need one victory” performed by the actress on the verses of Bulat Okudzhava.

“Belorussky Railway Station” – for all times. I played once, sang once – and this is for all times. Such shrill notes. Terrible. There will be no more people like that. Very sorry. It will be much worse without them. Such important, so necessary and such wonderful people are leaving. Their voice is very important, ”actress Liya Akhedzhakova said in a conversation with Gazeta.ru.

She added that she was friends with Nina Urgant. “I love her very, very much and I grieve very much. This is an amazing and wonderful person, an amazing actress, ”Akhedzhakova emphasized, speaking about the death of the actress.

Nina Urgant was awarded the Order of the Badge of Honor (1971), Order of Merit to the Fatherland, III and IV degrees (2006, 1999), and of Honor (2016). In addition, she is a laureate of the theatrical awards “Golden Soffit” (2001) and “Golden Mask” (2014).

In total, Nina Urgant was married three times. The first marriage took place with actor Lev Milinder. From a marriage with him, a son, Andrei, was born. The second husband of the actress was the actor Gennady Voropaev, the third – the choreographer Kirill Laskari.

“We spent a lot of time together. I never saw my grandmother in marriage: by the time I appeared, all her marriages had already ended. For me, she always existed separately, I played the role of her man. She fed me, washed me, dressed me, bought me things, took me in a car, ”the actress’s grandson Ivan Urgant told TASS on her 90th birthday.