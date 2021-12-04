“They will be killed – and we will no longer be.” There are three people left in the Amazonian tribe

Fernando Duarte

BBC World Service

2 hours ago

Photo author, Bruno jorge Photo caption, Tamandua (left) and Bayta are two of the last three remaining members of the isolated Piripkura tribe

“I’m worried about them. If they are killed, we will no longer be left.” When Rita Piripkura spoke to us in September, I remember her intonation most of all – this is what people who gave up say so.

She talks about her brother Bayte and her nephew Tamandua. Together with Rita, they are the last three members of the Piripkura tribe. This tribe, experts say, may disappear in the near future due to deforestation and livestock raising.

Photo author, Bruno jorge Photo caption, Baita (left) and Tamandua spend their days in isolation wandering through the forests of the Amazon.

Rita is in regular contact with the world around her, while Bayta and Tamandua spend their days in isolation, wandering through the forests of the Amazon. However, even here they are in danger, says Rita.

A battle that cannot be won

The Piripkura Tribe Reservation is located in the state of Mato Grosso, one of the centers of Brazilian agriculture. Black lumberjacks and farmers take over their territory, although the tribal reservation is formally protected by law.

The Piripkura tribe has been fighting for the right to live on their land for many decades, but recently their reservation is being destroyed at an accelerated pace: in a November report with photographic evidence of illegal logging, one non-governmental organization claimed that only from August 2020 to July 2021 there were 24 square kilometers of forest were cut down.

This is an area equal to three thousand football fields.

Other Aboriginal tribes are also struggling with the expansion of mines, ranches and deforestation in the Amazon, but Piripkura is in a particularly dire situation today.

Photo author, Survival International Photo caption, Rita Piripkura is afraid of losing her relatives

“They can be killed in a matter of days,” says Sarah Schenker of Survival International, a London-based nongovernmental organization that fights for Aboriginal rights.

“They are getting closer and closer to Baite and Tamandua,” she adds.

There is evidence that outside forces are quickly taking over the reservation, says Leonardo Lenin, a former coordinator of the Brazilian government aid agency Funai, which operates in the state of Mato Grosso.

Photo author, Rogerio de Assis – ISA Photo caption, Non-governmental organizations provide evidence of deforestation on the reservation

Today Lenin is the general secretary of the Observatory for the Rights of Indigenous Populations (OPI), one of the organizations that prepared a report on the life of the Piripkura tribe. He says that traces of deforestation are visible only five kilometers from the places where Bayta and Tamandua appeared.

This distance may seem safe, but given the size of the reservation, almost 2,500 sq. Km, it is understandable that the loggers got very close.

“They are in serious danger, there is no doubt about that,” says Leonardo Lenin. “We also heard about threats against the inspectors of OPI and Funai.”

Tribal problems

Piripkura, one of the tribes that experts call isolated or non-contact, are entire peoples or smaller groups that have no regular contact with their neighbors or the outside world.

Photo author, Ricardo stuckert Photo caption, According to scientists, more than half of the non-contact tribes on the planet are in the Amazon

According to scientists, there are more than 100 such tribes in the world, and more than half of them are in the Amazon.

This isolation is often the result of conflicts with outsiders, and the Piripkura tribe has gone through many such conflicts in their history.

In the 1970s, dozens of tribal members died – either at the hands of strangers who came to their lands, or because of common diseases for us, for example, colds, which turned out to be fatal for them.

Rita saw how nine of her relatives were killed, and the survivors had to flee.

As a result of the clashes, not only the size of the tribe, but also the way of life of Piripkur has seriously decreased.

Photo author, Ricardo stuckert Photo caption, Often these tribes prefer to live in isolation after the first contact with the outside world.

“There are words in their language that describe agricultural work, which may indicate that they had a semblance of an agrarian society,” says Leonardo Lenin.

“However, since the 1970s, the tribe has evolved into hunter-gatherers,” he adds. “For them, moving around is a way to survive.”

When Funai first contacted Piripukra in 1984, its staff counted 15-20 people on the entire reservation.

However, since the 1990s, only Baita and Tamandua have been noticed.

Fabrizio Amorim, an expert on isolated tribes based in Piripkura, says the men used to refer to “relatives” who also roam the Amazon forests.

“The problem is that they haven’t talked about these relatives for years. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re dead, but it’s clearly not a good sign,” adds Amorim.

“We cannot say for sure that Piripkur is no longer left, so it is doubly important to safeguard their reservation,” he says.

Photo author, Rogerio de Assis – ISA Photo caption, Mato Grosso is an important state for Brazilian agriculture and farmers are replacing its indigenous inhabitants

Hostile president

Indigenous rights advocates blame President Jair Bolsonara for the accelerated destruction of the Piripkura Reservation.

Even before being elected president in 2019, Bolsonaro had advocated expanding the commercial exploitation of the Amazon, although the Brazilian constitution guarantees Aboriginal rights to their land.

In 1998, then Congressman Bolsonaro, in an interview with the Correio Braziliense newspaper, expressed regret that the Brazilian military “is not as effective in exterminating indigenous peoples” as their American counterparts.

The president believes that indigenous Brazilians, who have about 1.1 million of the 213 million population in the country, according to the Brazilian Bureau of Statistics, should not own 13% of Brazil’s area, although their right to land is spelled out in the 1988 constitution.

Human rights activists say the number of clashes between lumberjacks and farmers with Amazonian tribes has increased since Bolsonaro came to power.

Problems with legislation

Piripkur lands are now formally protected by the Territorial Protection Ordinance, which deals with Aboriginal lands and provides for their demarcation.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Bolsonaro is now the first Brazilian president since 1988 not to sign a single decree demarcating Aboriginal lands

This is actually a defensive letter for Aboriginal people. But the demarcation of lands needs to be extended periodically. And if earlier the document was valid immediately for up to three years, now – only for six months.

“This shortening of the timeline sends the wrong signals and gives the invaders the hope that sooner or later they can get all the land of the Aboriginal people,” says Amorim.

Another important event for the fate of the tribes happened in December 2020 – the Brazilian State Geological Survey began to publish detailed maps of mineral deposits in Brazil, including gold.

The first maps are about deposits in the state of Mato Grosso, where the Piripkura reservation is located.

Photo author, OPAN Photo caption, “Every time I enter the reservation, I see more and more fallen trees. There are a lot of strangers,” says Rita

In a statement, Funai, which the BBC has at its disposal, says it is providing all possible territorial defense and medical services to the Piripkura tribe.

“There are also joint operations with other agencies aimed at countering violators,” the statement said.

Rita is convinced that this is not enough to protect her tribe.

She lives near her native reservation with her husband from the Karipuna tribe. Sometimes she helps the state agency on expeditions to Mato Grosso. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, she has not been on her native reservation and is afraid that she is the last member of her tribe.

“Every time I go to the reservation, I see more and more fallen trees. There are a lot of outsiders,” she says.