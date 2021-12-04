“They will be killed – and we will no longer be.” There are three people left in the Amazonian tribe

Cornelius Chandler
  Fernando Duarte
  BBC World Service

Tamandua (left) and Bayta

Tamandua (left) and Bayta are two of the last three remaining members of the isolated Piripkura tribe

“I’m worried about them. If they are killed, we will no longer be left.” When Rita Piripkura spoke to us in September, I remember her intonation most of all – this is what people who gave up say so.

She talks about her brother Bayte and her nephew Tamandua. Together with Rita, they are the last three members of the Piripkura tribe. This tribe, experts say, may disappear in the near future due to deforestation and livestock raising.

Baita (left) and Tamandua spend their days in isolation wandering through the forests of the Amazon.

Rita is in regular contact with the world around her, while Bayta and Tamandua spend their days in isolation, wandering through the forests of the Amazon. However, even here they are in danger, says Rita.

A battle that cannot be won

The Piripkura Tribe Reservation is located in the state of Mato Grosso, one of the centers of Brazilian agriculture. Black lumberjacks and farmers take over their territory, although the tribal reservation is formally protected by law.

