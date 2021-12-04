“This is my father, please love and favor”: Leonardo DiCaprio first showed his dad to the general public

Often it is the children who follow the example of their parents, but in the DiCaprio family, things are a little different. For example, director Paul Thomas Anderson told The New York Times about his new film “Liquorice pizza“. A painting with a rather specific treat in the title tells us about the insidious period of growing up. The plot is centered around sunny 1970s Los Angeles. His focus is on a teenage actor who falls hopelessly in love with the girl of his dreams.

In addition to the father of the eminent DiCaprio, the caste boasts of its creative diversity. So, the leading roles in the romantic drama went to Cooper Hoffman, Alan Haim, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie and others. But many were interested in the question, why did the director of the Hollywood star choose him for the image of an eccentric seller of water mattresses? As it turned out, it was Paul who saw him at the mere thought of this character.

Shot from the movie “Licorice Pizza”, 2021

“I created the image of a man who owned a store that was selling these waterbeds and couldn’t find a way to approach customers. I kept asking myself: “Who do I know, who is like him?” And then the image of Leo’s father appeared before my eyes, ”he shared.

Oddly enough, George DiCaprio is great at bedding! As it turned out, he had his own company for the production of such water devices, so the former owner of Foggy Bottom happily agreed to an unusual proposal. We are sure that the son will be proud of him, because it was the father who instilled in the Hollywood actor a love for his bright profession. At the SAG Foundation Awards, Leo recalled how his father introduced him to the films of Robert De Niro.

George Paul DiCaprio with his son Leonardo DiCaprio

“Sonny, watch carefully, because this is what a great acting game looks like,” he told him.

Star “Titanic“Followed only his dream, because dad always supported the young actor at the very initial stage. Therefore, years later, he calls his father his strength and is grateful for the opportunity to become better. George introduced his son to cultural concerts with a special atmosphere, which they attended throughout DiCaprio’s childhood.

George Paul DiCaprio with his son Leonardo DiCaprio

“The earliest memory is when I was at some kind of hippie concert with my father, and the band hadn’t performed yet. There were about a hundred people there, and my father took me on stage, I don’t know how old I was, probably three or so, but I went up there and danced tap-dancing, “he once said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

It seems that the lessons and motivation from George were not in vain, because today only a blind person can doubt the talent of an eminent actor. And soon you will be able to appreciate the abilities of the father of a world-famous star, because the premiere of the picture is scheduled for January 13th.

George Paul DiCaprio

