Thousands of rally demanding the resignation of Erdogan took place in Turkey

In the city of Mersin in southern Turkey, a rally of many thousands was held demanding the resignation of President Tayyip Erdogan against the backdrop of a record fall in the lira exchange rate.

2021-12-04T21: 27

ANKARA, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. In the city of Mersin in southern Turkey, a rally of thousands was held demanding the resignation of President Tayyip Erdogan amid a record drop in the lira exchange rate. The demonstration was broadcast on Twitter by the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party of Turkey, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. resign – we will send him. ” I give my word, “the oppositionist said. In turn, Erdogan, speaking to his supporters in Siirt in the southeast of the country, said that more people came to his rally than to the opposition rally. The President called on citizens to maintain confidence in the national economy and promised to stabilize the situation. According to him, one of the reasons for the rise in prices was a strong rise in prices for raw materials on world markets. The Turkish currency has fallen in price from 7.4 lira per dollar to 13.9 since the beginning of the year. On November 23, it collapsed by 16 percent in a day, which was the maximum in the last 20 years, as a result of the decision of the Central Bank of Turkey on November 18 to reduce the discount rate from 16 to 15 percent. Erdogan made a televised speech in favor of a new discount rate cut, arguing that it would lead to lower inflation. Leaders of the main opposition parties accused the president of incompetence and called for an early vote. Erdogan rejected the initiative, saying that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will take place as planned in June 2023.

2021

