Three journalists were injured during protests in Berlin, media reported

2021-12-04

BERLIN, December 4 – RIA Novosti. At least five journalists were attacked on Saturday during a demonstration in Berlin against the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, three of them were slightly injured, the newspaper Tagesspiegel reported, citing a spokesman for the Verdi union. According to the newspaper, members of a neo-Nazi group from Brandenburg took part in the action, which was previously banned by the Berlin police due to non-compliance by its participants with sanitary standards. They attacked journalists. According to the police, several hundred people participated in an illegal action in one of the districts of Berlin on Saturday. As a spokesman for the trade union Verdi told the publication, one of the injured journalists was thrown to the ground by hooligans and kicked. He added that “well-known right-wing radicals” are behind the attack.

