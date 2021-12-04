Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, as well as other celebrity couples in joint advertising campaigns

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey

The first family commercial project of 54-year-old Vincent Cassel and his young wife, 23-year-old Tina Kunakey, was an advertisement for the French clothing and accessories brand The Kooples.

“We are proud to present the new magnetically attractive faces of The Kooples – Tina Kunaki and Vincent Cassel are participating in an advertising campaign together for the first time. The charming model and the legendary actor have been together for five years, have been officially married since 2018 and represent a truly daring, rebellious and charismatic couple, ”the brand said in a commentary.

In addition, the couple took part in the creation of the unisex Tina for Vincent collection, and Tina developed the design of a bag named after her.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

The Hungarian model and American actor also had a very fruitful collaboration with The Kooples last spring. Barbara and Dylan, together since 2018, are rightfully considered one of the most beautiful young couples in Western show business. Fans of Palvin and Sprouse note that the shoot, which took place in Los Angeles, perfectly conveyed the intimacy and sensuality of their relationship. “Love is passion, obsession, someone you cannot live without,” Barbara signed one of the pictures.

Justin and Haley Bieber

Shortly after their 2019 wedding, Justin and Haley posed together for the Calvin Klein CK50 Collection campaign to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary. According to the shooting concept, the newlyweds had to convey the rebellious spirit that has inspired and shaped the brand throughout the years of its existence. The young and hot spouses Bieber coped with this task with a bang!

Christy Turlington and Ed Burns

For more than thirty years, model Christy Turlington has been the muse of Calvin Klein and the face of the iconic Eternity fragrance. It was she who posed for the first advertising campaign for the perfume in 1988, which brought him huge popularity, and then participated in the re-launch in 1995. In 2014, and then in 2016, the brand decided to repeat this success and invited Christie to pose again for advertising Eternity, this time with her husband, actor and screenwriter Edward Burns. The couple is very popular with fans of the fragrance and reappeared in advertising posters last summer.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

In 2019, barely getting engaged, J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez began to merge their assets and do business together. The first project of the future spouses was their own designer collection of sunglasses, released in conjunction with the Quay Australia brand. The creators themselves became the ideal models for advertising bright luxury accessories – the 51-year-old pop diva and the 45-year-old sportsman happily posed together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Last fall, a British musician and Indian actress took part in a promotion for the Feed charity. The spouses have developed the design of the bags, the proceeds of which will be used to purchase food for low-income families. The founder of the foundation is Priyanka’s friend, Nika Lauren Bush, who is trying to raise awareness of the problems of hungry people around the world.

“Every purchase of a Feed Bag helps provide school meals to children in need around the world,” said the actress. She also added that in addition to bags, the company also produces skin care products, jewelry and accessories.