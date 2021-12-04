Tom Cruise justified his scandalous antics on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7”

The actor snapped at his colleagues due to a violation of social distance.





In December, the 58-year-old actor erupted in an angry tirade when the filming process for the new Mission: Impossible lost their guard and came too close to each other. At that time, the production of films was fraught with the risk of the spread of coronavirus, so everyone had to follow strict rules. In his speech, an angry Tom Cruise promised to fire the dissent.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor commented on his action, which caused a heated debate on the network: “I said what I said. A lot was at stake then … But not my whole team was there. I told them to leave the site and there were only a few people there. Since then, filming has never stopped. It was a great relief for the whole team that we continued shooting … It was a lot of emotions. “

George Clooney took the side of Cruise, noting that his colleague “did not go too far.” However, the actor assured that he himself would never have done this: “You are in power, and there is a catch.” She supported Tom and Whoopi Goldberg, but actress Lea Remini considered it all a PR stunt and said that in fact Cruz is a cruel person and can break loose both at colleagues and at loved ones.