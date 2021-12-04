Top 12 naughty dog ​​breeds named

Despite the high intelligence and susceptibility to training, some dog breeds are distinguished by an overly freedom-loving nature, which is why their owners constantly get trapped due to frequent manifestations of mischief and hooliganism, reports the Kinpet portal. Sometimes dogs cannot remember commands, not because of low intelligence, but because of inattention, self-will and stubbornness.

So, there are breeds that need 80-100 repetitions to master the command, and this is a bad indicator. There is a working function of the brain that is responsible for memorizing commands. All this is reflected in his book “The Intelligence of Dogs” professor of psychology Stanley Coran.

Teaching Pekingese commands is very difficult. This is a very headstrong dog. In addition, Pekingese cannot stand noise and have a low pain threshold. Therefore, they are not suitable for families with small children.

The second breed is the Shih Tzu. Curiosity of these dogs prevails over discipline. The advantage of this breed is that it is ideal for the city because of its size and undemandingness to long walks.

Husky is an intelligent dog, but very independent, therefore it does not like when something is imposed on it.

The Basset Hound is known for its hunting skills, but relative to everything else, it is passive and likes to lie down or stuff its belly with delicious food.

Beagle can be called a trouble-finding champion. It is difficult to force him to start training, as he is often distracted by extraneous noises and smells.

The Bloodhound is also a very independent dog, which is most suitable for phlegmatic people. An important plus – well suited for families with children.

Basenji, like any other exotic breed, are freedom-loving, and can even get off the leash in pursuit of the first cat they meet.

The Russian hunting sighthound – like any greyhounds, does not like long-term training, but she is very loyal to the person and looks graceful.

The same goes for the Afghan Hound. She is capricious and sensitive, but rarely shows aggression.

Chow Chows are famous for their selfishness and will never be pushed around. In some ways, this dog even resembles a cat.

The English Bulldog is a model of stubbornness and laziness. Sometimes it is incredibly difficult even to teach him the “aport” command. However, despite its formidable appearance, this breed gets along well with children.

The English Mastiff is stubborn. It will be extremely difficult to teach him anything.