Trainers could bring omicron from Africa to Russia

Did the omicron manage to reach Russia? Rospotrebnadzor specialists will give an answer to this question within 2-3 days. In these minutes, they are examining the results of PCR testing of two Russians who returned from South Africa. They found a covid. Those flying on this flight are isolated for two weeks. Two passengers with a positive PCR test were admitted to the hospital. Until now, our country has remained a clean zone from the “omicron”. And the wave of morbidity in the country went down. During the day – 32 930 new infections.

They arrived at Domodedovo airport that night. A small private jet brought 25 people from South Africa – mostly employees of a company that organizes sports camps abroad. Passport control and express testing took place right on board. It turned out not in vain.

“Two passengers were found to have a positive PCR test for a new coronavirus infection. They, accordingly, are in quarantine upon arrival and are currently hospitalized,” said Alexander Letyushev, head of the scientific and analytical support department of Rospotrebnadzor.

The rest of the passengers on the flight received an isolation order, and most are in the observatory at the Domodedovo Air Hotel. But several people are being quarantined at home.

“We are sitting, waiting. News from the fields. Regarding our tests, and so on. Well, they say that two people were taken away. I honestly don’t know who it is,” said Andrey Krylov, commercial director of the campaign Pro Trener Camps.

It is not yet possible to say for sure whether the new omicron strain has arrived on this flight. Scientists have just started research.

Biomaterials infected with coronavirus are being taken to the Central Institute of Epidemiology. They will be placed in this device – the sequencer. He will decompose the virus into letters and in two days he will give an exact answer – what kind of strain it is.

Now scientists do not leave the computer, peering at the genomic sequence encoded in letters.

“In general, at any second I can get data that the omicron, as they say, was finally detected in Russia,” said Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new diagnostic methods based on sequencing technologies at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

It is difficult to call these measures redundant. More and more alarming reports are coming from South Africa. This week, the number of infected people began to grow exponentially. And in the province of Gauteng, where the outbreak of “omicron” was initially noted, the incidence increased by 5.5 times.

Omicron now dominates Gauteng. Thus, it supplanted the “delta”, which previously accounted for the bulk of infections, “said Mary Cavonga, chair of the COVID-19 Commission of Gauteng Province.

It is not yet clear if it is easier to carry than “delta”. But in the first 4 days of this week, hospitalizations in Gauteng have already increased by a third.

“We are worried about the rapid growth of these numbers. We are re-profiling beds,” said David Mahura, head of the Gauteng province administration.

The structure of patients has also changed. In Gauteng, two thirds of those hospitalized are children and adults under 40.

“The bulk of the ‘delta’ wave was made up of the elderly over 50-60 years old. But now there has been a serious shift – children are being admitted to hospitals,” said Alexander Dragan, an open data analyst.

Only at the end of the summer, the powerful third wave caused by the “delta” ended in South Africa. And the number of immune people in the country is very large. 30 new mutations in the S-protein allowed the omicron to bypass antibodies and infect those who had been ill.

The first scientific publications are being prepared for publication: the risk of getting sick again in the case of the omicron is tripled.

“We found evidence that omicron increases the risk of re-infection in those who have recovered when we compare it with previously known strains,” the study said.

The more infectious and immune-resistant “omicron” has already been found in 30 countries around the world. Scattered faster than the “delta”. Moreover, among the infected there are also fully vaccinated. But, according to the data that is now, they tolerate the disease easily or asymptomatically.

“The vast majority of people who have contracted the new strain, despite being vaccinated, feel fine. Monitoring in our hospitals shows that the situation is not as dramatic as during previous waves of the pandemic,” said Barry Shoub, head of the South African government commission to combat with COVID-19.

The world’s largest laboratories have already received samples of the omicron and have begun to test how effective vaccines are against them. This work will take about two weeks. Sanitary cordons will help to give this time to scientists.

Two more flights from South Africa are landing in Moscow today. All visitors will have to undergo compulsory testing and strict two-week quarantine.

All major news and videos are available on the Watch media platform.