Ukraine reveals the reason for the US soft position on Nord Stream 2

Germany threatened to withdraw from NATO over Nord Stream 2
2021-12-04T02: 31
2021-12-04T02: 31
2021-12-04T02: 31
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Retired SBU Colonel and military expert Oleg Starikov said on the air of the Nash TV channel that US President Joe Biden agreed not to interfere with the completion of Nord Stream 2 so that Germany would not leave NATO. According to him, earlier statements by the German side about the need to withdraw nuclear weapons from the American Ramstein airbase in Germany, but now the position has changed. In addition, Starikov added that they want to turn Ukraine into a “gray zone”, and this, as the colonel explained, in modern military science means the territory on which they will pass fighting.
worldwide, Ukraine, USA, Germany, Joe Biden, NATO, Ukrainian Security Service, Nord Stream 2, Russia, Oleg Starikov
