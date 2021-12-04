Ukrainian model co-starred with Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt

Going to the Dominican Republic, the girl had no idea where she might be.

Participant of the show “Super Top Model in Ukrainian” Katya Svinarchuk starred in the romantic action comedy “The Lost City D”, playing a cameo role as a student tourist. About how she ended up in the company of Hollywood superstars, the Ukrainian wrote on her Instagram page.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

“Two weeks ago, I wrote a whiny post on Instagram, they say, I’m tired of everything, I wish I could fly somewhere … And then my friend immediately writes to me:” Katya! So our friends are now in the Dominican Republic, they are shooting advertising photos / videos for various beautiful villas, they flew to them! ” Not only that, she also offered to star in the film “, – said Katya.

On the very first day after arrival, she learned that in the area where the girl was staying, the Americans were shooting a film and were looking for a girl to play the role of a student tourist.

“The consul sent my photos to the casting director and after a couple of days I received a huge message in Spanish with all the information, schedule and congratulations,” the Ukrainian continued her story.

First, she had to take a coronavirus test, then she went to try on, and a day later Katya passed another test, since there were a lot of people on the set, so she had to be tested for COVID-19 2-3 ​​times. The shooting day lasted from six in the morning to six in the evening.

“I hope that these 3” vacation “days spent on shooting, I wasted,” – she said.

Svinarchuk added that she only saw Channing Tatum getting out of the helicopter and Sandra Bullock, who was passing by on the set. She could not see Brad Pitt.

The Ukrainian woman was invited to stay for another day of filming, but she could not, since she had to return home. For the work she received – 2,400 pesos (about 1150 UAH).

The film “The Lost City D” tells the story of a writer who discovers that the city she invented really exists. She goes in search of him, which is fraught with danger. The film was directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, and the main roles were played by the already mentioned Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum with, of course, Sandra Bullock.

Recall that a new, fifth film about the adventures of the archaeologist Indiana Jones has begun to be filmed in the UK. Filming was postponed many times due to the coronavirus pandemic